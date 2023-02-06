KVD Beauty® Expands their Viral Good Apple Collection: Introducing the NEW Good Apple Serum Foundation, the Foundation Paradox

Photo Credit: KVD Beauty (PRNewswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest innovation to join KVD Beauty's® iconic Good Apple family, introducing the foundation paradox: the NEW Good Apple Serum Foundation. Leveraging the transformational, nourishing apple formula found within the viral Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm and Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer, this new innovation combines the same iconic, lightweight full-coverage with a natural finish and serum-like feel. You have never experienced natural, full-coverage like this.

The Good Apple Serum Foundation is a game-changing foundation packed with ultra-concentrated Elastomer Pigments that spread seamlessly over the skin, blurring pores and delivering a maximum-coverage finish with a flawless blend. Infused with antioxidant-rich apple extract to nourish, and quince leaf extract to minimize shine and keep skin looking fresh all-day, Good Apple Serum Foundation covers everything but feels like nothing. Transfer-proof and made for all day wear, make blemishes and discoloration disappear with this extreme longwear formula that stands up to sweat and humidity with every application. KVD Beauty Good Apple Serum Foundation is the ultimate foundation paradox: maximum coverage with a barely there feel you'll have to try to believe.

Photo Credit: Hannah Khymych featuring Jessica Hamilton, Zoe Elyse, Sabey Dantsira, Julia Foti, Coral Johnson (PRNewswire)

Photo Credit: Hannah Khymych featuring Jessica Hamilton and Julia Foti (PRNewswire)

The new Good Apple Serum Foundation is housed within a luxe recyclable glass bottle with a specially designed pump to reduce foundation waste - a testament to KVD Beauty's ongoing dedication towards increasingly sustainable packaging. Suited for all skin types, ranging from oily to dry, Good Apple Serum Foundation is launching with 40 shades, inclusive of 4 shade families: deep, tan, medium and light.

Photo Credit: KVD Beauty Senior Creative Director Paul Trapani featuring Stacy Wangui (PRNewswire)

Photo Credit: KVD Beauty Senior Creative Director Paul Trapani featuring Seven Lui (PRNewswire)

The campaign was shot in Normandy, France - one of the world's largest producers of apples. Famous for their abundance of apple orchards, when it came time to shoot the campaign, there was no better location than Normandy to bring to life this exciting new launch. KVD Beauty's Global Veritas Artistry Ambassadors Fanny Maurer and Sandra Saenz were responsible for creating the amazing looks seen in the campaign and product imagery.

"When we launched the original Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm back in 2022, we were quite literally blown away by the incredible virality and consumer demand we witnessed at launch and in the months that followed," says Tara Loftis, Global Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations at Kendo Brands. "Now, with the new Good Apple Serum Foundation, KVD Beauty continues to dominate the complexion category, appealing to an expanded consumer market who are looking to achieve a full-coverage finish with a truly lightweight feel. We can't wait for new and existing fans of the brand and Good Apple family to get their hands on this incredible new product that's sure to shake up the foundation landscape."

To optimize application:

Best applied with a beauty sponge, apply a thin layer all over the face and add extra product in areas that need additional coverage.

A little goes a long way - one to two pumps will cover most faces.

Finding your shade:

Good Apple Serum Foundation is not an exact 1:1 shade match to KVD Good Apple Balm Foundation; use your Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm shade as a place to begin when shade matching.

100% vegan and cruelty-free, KVD Beauty Good Apple Serum Foundation ($42) is launching with 40 shades and will be available online at KVDVeganBeauty.com and in store and online at Ulta.com on February 6, 2023, and in-stores and online at Sephora.com February 20, 2023.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO:

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KVD Beauty