First-of-its-Kind "He Gets Us" Campaign to Air Two National Ads During This Sunday's Big Game

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Sunday's Big Game, the $100M+ He Gets Us campaign, designed to increase the respect and personal relevancy of Jesus, will air two commercials totaling 90 seconds. The initiative is developed and led by HAVEN | a creative hub headquartered in Grand Haven, Michigan.

He Gets Us (PRNewswire)

He Gets Us is a movement to reintroduce people to the Jesus of the Bible and his confounding love and forgiveness. The campaign focuses on modern messages to demonstrate that Jesus' words and the example he modeled have relevance in our lives today. What began as a campaign to answer the question, "How did history's greatest love story become known as a hate group?" has quickly grown into a movement, with more than 400 million views of the commercials online to date.

The campaign debuted nationally in March of 2022 and has caught much attention for its presence in college basketball and football games, major league baseball stadiums, NASCAR tracks and almost every NFL football game, including the recent playoffs, and will culminate in the upcoming broadcast.

"Like never before, Jesus is coming to the Big Game," said HAVEN President Jason Vanderground. "To an audience of over 100 million people, He Gets Us will air two commercials that inspire those who may be skeptical of Christianity to ask questions and learn more about the Jesus of the Bible. They are also designed to encourage Christians to live out their faith more authentically and exhibit the same confounding love and forgiveness Jesus modeled."

Several professional athletes and commentators are working with He Gets Us to raise awareness of the movement ahead of the game. He Gets Us will also sponsor several events in Phoenix this week, including Athletes in Action's annual Big Game breakfast.

"These spots are not the end of our campaign, but the beginning of creating a movement to see Jesus' love understood, respected and modeled better throughout our culture," said Vanderground.

About HAVEN:

HAVEN is a fully integrated brand-building and advertising agency dedicated to providing world-class strategic and creative services to organizations — both for-profit and nonprofits — that are committed to positively impacting the world around them.

About He Gets Us:

He Gets Us is a campaign designed to create cultural change in the way people think about Jesus and his relevance in our lives. The campaign is governed by Servant Foundation, a 501(c)(3) with a 100/100 Charity Navigator rating. Find out more at HeGetsUs.com.



