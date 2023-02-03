Graphic Packaging Named to Fortune's List of World's Most Admired Companies

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company" or "Graphic Packaging"), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, has been named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2023. Furthermore, Graphic Packaging was ranked number one in its industry sector of Packaging and Containers, reinforcing its continued dedication to providing essential and innovative packaging solutions for consumer brands worldwide.

To identify the best-regarded companies, Fortune partnered with Korn Ferry to ask executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility. Attracting, developing and retaining talented people consistently emerged as a key area where the most-admired companies stand out from others. The top-rated companies came from an initial pool of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the Fortune Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. This group was winnowed to a total of 645 in 27 countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool (for complete rankings, visit fortune.com.)

Graphic Packaging President and CEO, Michael Doss, commented, "I am exceptionally proud that Graphic Packaging has been named to this prestigious list. Our dedication to providing essential, innovative and circular packaging solutions for consumer brands worldwide has been duly recognized, and I thank each of our 25,000 employees for their contributions to our thriving culture."

"Fortune congratulates all of the companies whose competitors and peers recognize their achievements and voted them onto the 2023 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list, as well as the top 50 All-Stars, who have been named the best of the best by the broader business community in a challenging year," said Fortune Editor in Chief Alyson Shontell.

