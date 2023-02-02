WORLD NUTELLA® DAY: LET'S SPREAD A NUTELLA SMILE

For more than 15 years, on February 5th, Nutella® fans from all over the world have been sharing their stories and culinary creations to celebrate the world's favorite hazelnut spread

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 5th Nutella® lovers and fans will unite all over the world to celebrate World Nutella® Day, coming together on social media to share recipes and stories, and to savor the taste of the world's favorite hazelnut spread.

The unique taste of Nutella® can be enjoyed on any day, to prepare recipes, to enjoy flipping pancakes and crepes with family and friends, but this is the day to share those recipes and stories worldwide. Therefore, let's spread a Nutella® smile!

In 2007, American blogger Sara Rosso, spontaneously launched a celebratory day to unite the global Nutella® community and celebrate the passion for Nutella® on social media. Today, World Nutella® Day is a global phenomenon that sees thousands of fans sharing their stories and recipes with Nutella® all around the world.

This year, Nutella fans will continue to celebrate alongside actress Claire Holt, a two-time World Nutella Day ambassador. "I've loved Nutella for as long as I can remember so I'm thrilled to be back as brand ambassador for World Nutella Day," said Holt. "I can't wait to celebrate one of my favorite holidays by doing very little work and instead perfecting my Nutella pancakes."

Nutella® fans can once again share their love for Nutella® on Twitter @Nutelladay and on their social media pages (Facebook, Instagram) using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay. Fans can follow the celebration by liking the Nutella Official Facebook page or following on Twitter @Nutelladay. Fans can also visit www.nutella.day for inspiring content on how to celebrate this unique day.

About Nutella®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production. Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has been sold for 58 years.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

