Trevi Therapeutics to Present and Participate in Upcoming February Conferences

BIO CEO & Investor Conference, February 6-9 – Corporate presentation Tuesday, February 7, at 10:45 a.m. ET

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, February 13-16 – Corporate presentation Tuesday, February 14, at 11:20 a.m. ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, today announced senior leadership will attend and present at the following February investor conferences.

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, February 7 at 10:45 a.m. ET

Corporate presentation: Farrell Simon, SVP, Head of Commercial and Strategy

Meeting participation: Lisa Delfini, CFO, and Farrell Simon, SVP, Head of Commercial and Strategy

Location: New York, NY and virtual

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, February 14 at 11:20 a.m. ET

Corporate presentation: Jennifer Good, President and CEO, and Lisa Delfini, CFO

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference corporate presentation will be accessible from the 'Investors & News' section on the Company's website at www.TreviTherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational oral therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF, other chronic cough indications, and for the treatment of prurigo nodularis. The Company reported statistically significant results from the Phase 2 CANAL trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in adults with IPF. Based on this positive data, Trevi plans to focus future clinical development on chronic cough conditions, including IPF, refractory chronic cough, and interstitial lung diseases (ILDs).

For more information, visit www.TreviTherapeutics.com and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

