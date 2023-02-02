Code Ocean Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Biopharmaceutical Customers Accelerate Product Delivery through Reproducible Computation

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, and Code Ocean , the Reproducible Research Cloud company, today announced a partnership to help biopharmaceutical customers accelerate scientific insights by simplifying the path to trusted results using the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™.

"Code Ocean's innovative research cloud allows researchers to collaborate more quickly and effectively by capturing and sharing the code and lifecycle for computational analyses. This is a significant contribution to reproducibility and collaborative innovation," said Alan Millar, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "Together we help customers maximize the value of the scientific data used for every computational experiment using Tetra Data."

Code Ocean is where computational research is created, organized, and shared in one place based on FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reproducible) principles. The Code Ocean platform is a leading way for research teams to standardize,track and reproduce computations and discoveries. Research and development organizations benefit from lower IT costs, reproducibility, time savings, and enhanced collaboration.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud captures experimental and analytical data from any source and engineers it into Tetra Data — a universally adoptable data format that is liquid, actionable, compliant, and can be used for advanced analytics such as ML/AI. By combining Tetra Data, which is FAIR, with the Code Ocean capabilities, customers can manage the complexity and volume of data required to develop and produce products.

"By joining the Tetra Partner Network, Code Ocean is taking a major step forward in our goal to provide the best research experience through partnerships with top technology companies," said Simon Adar, CEO and Co-founder of Code Ocean. "With the combination of the Tetra Data and our Reproducible Research Cloud, we're able to offer a cutting-edge solution that prioritizes trust and quality in scientific research. This collaboration will revolutionize the way new drugs and therapies are brought to market, drastically accelerating the pace of discovery and innovation."

"The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud is a one-of-a-kind, purpose-built scientific data cloud optimized to accelerate and improve scientific outcomes. We're closely collaborating with the world's most innovative biopharma companies, scientific vendors, and leading technology companies to transform innovation, " said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman, and CEO. "By joining the Tetra Partner Network, Code Ocean helps the life sciences industry accelerate outcomes that can help improve lives."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Code Ocean

Code Ocean makes science move faster by empowering research teams with a platform that is the central hub for research data and computational assets. Code Ocean provides a standards-based environment that organizes and controls the creative chaos, allowing researchers to collaborate more quickly, seamlessly, and effectively by preserving a record of the data and code of every result. The outcome is complete trust in your results: visibility, lineage, and exact reproducibility of every computational experiment. For more information please visit: www.codeocean.com.

Media Contacts

Joann Calve

Sr. Director of Marketing, Tetra Partner Network

(339)223-6402

pr@tetrascience.com

View original content:

SOURCE TetraScience