Bosque Ranch Hosts NYCHA Charity Benefit

WEATHERFORD, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosque Ranch and the NCHA have teamed up to celebrate the achievements of the top riders in the NYCHA. Starting at 3:00 on Saturday, February 4, the top 5 riders in the NCHA Senior Youth division will compete at Bosque Ranch for a $10,000 scholarship. This competition will be followed by an award presentation, cocktail reception, dinner presented by Bosque Ranch in association with Hurtado Barbecue and a special performance by Vincent Neil Emerson. Sponsors include Big Star Trucking, Bloomer Trailers, Cavender's, Cinch, Community Coffee, Diageo, Icelandic, Kubota, Lip Chip, Markel, Peerless Events & Tents, Priefert and The Vineyardist.

Vincent Neil Emerson (PRNewswire)

the top 5 riders in the NCHA Senior Youth division will compete at Bosque Ranch for a $10,000 scholarship

Jay Winborn, Executive Director, says "I want to thank Taylor Sheridan and Bosque Ranch on behalf of NCHA and NYCHA for creating this event for our youth riders. This benefit is a tremendous opportunity for our up-and-coming Youth riders to showcase their talents while earning a scholarship to support their education in the future. Our NYCHA members are the future of our sport, and I hope you'll join us in supporting them at this is a one of a kind event."

About Bosque Ranch:

Bosque Ranch is the premiere equine facility in North Texas, home of the NCHA Brazos Bash, the training center of 2018 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman rider Kelby Phillips, NRHA Million Dollar Rider Matt Mills and official filming location for Yellowstone, 1883, and more.

About NYCHA:

The National Youth Cutting Horse Association is dedicated to the development and growth of youth members both in and out of the arena.

About Stone Management

Stone Management is a leading entertainment marketing and consulting firm offering expertise in the areas of product placement, brand integration, promotions, social media and corporate sponsorships for entertainment-related events and initiatives.

Social Media

Instagram: @bosqueranchheadquarters

YouTube: Bosque Ranch Headquarters

For more information:

Megan Soliah

Stone Management

(323) 847-2411

megan@stonemanagement.net

Bosque Ranch (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosque Ranch