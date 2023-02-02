The Actuarial Foundation Presents its Formula 2023 Virtual Gala on May 11 - An exciting, live-streamed event celebrating math, education and diversity

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Actuarial Foundation is excited to announce its Virtual Gala – Multiplying the Power of Math & Diversity. This unique, live-streamed free event kicks off at 5:00 p.m. (CT). The evening promises inspiring stories, fun entertainment and exciting prizes, including a keynote from our special guest, actress, mathematics writer and education advocate, Danica McKellar.

For nearly three decades, The Actuarial Foundation has been dedicated to changing lives with math education and financial literacy. The last few years have been especially innovative for the Foundation as it continues to partner with actuaries and communities nationwide to grow its math and financial literacy programs. Formula 2023 promises to be an event to celebrating the universal language of math while highlighting how the Foundation's educational programs and scholarships positively impact students, educators, volunteers and actuaries. Formula 2023 will be a night filled with stories of impact, education, diversity and the power of community. Join us for an inspiring and memorable program!

Formula 2023 Virtual Gala – Multiplying the Power of Math & Diversity was made possible through our generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor Arch Capital Group Ltd.

"Education is the great equalizer," said Andy Becker, EVP and Chief Actuary for Arch Insurance Group Inc. "The Actuarial Foundation plays an important role in enhancing math and financial literacy skills, and in developing the next generation of actuaries. Arch is proud to be the Title Sponsor of the Formula 2023 Virtual Gala. We recognize how it multiplies the power of math and diversity."

Join us for the Foundation's Formula 2023 Virtual Gala – Multiplying the Power of Math & Diversity on May 11, 2023. It promises to be an empowering evening– register for free today!

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the philanthropic institution for the actuarial industry in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

About Arch Capital Group Ltd

Arch Capital Group Ltd., (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $14.5 billion in capital at Sept. 30, 2022. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

