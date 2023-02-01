SOUR PATCH KIDS® Puts Sweet Twist on Valentine's Day with New Sour Hearts Black Raspberry Candy and Exclusive Dinner Experience

Loveable brand creates the Sour Hearts Social Club, a special dinner experience bookable on OpenTable, for singles who want to enjoy the perks of Valentine's Day without the romance

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOUR PATCH KIDS is celebrating sweethearts and sour singles this Valentine's season with the launch of its new SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy. The popular and unique Black Raspberry flavor, now in a new black heart shape, is sure to bring some edge to the traditional Valentine's Day candy aisle. To add to the fun, SOUR PATCH KIDS is also announcing the launch of the Sour Hearts Social Club for Sour Hearts who want to enjoy the sweet side of Valentine's Day...without the romance.

"Valentine's Day can be a sour subject for some, which is why we wanted to offer a SOUR PATCH KIDS treat for all our fans to enjoy," said Lauryn McDonough, Senior Marketing Director, Candy, Seasonals, and Chocolate at Mondelēz International. "SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy plays on the mischievous side of Valentines, while still delivering the sour-then-sweet treat SOUR PATCH KIDS fans have come to know and love, regardless of relationship status."

The Sour Hearts Social Club

In honor of its new, limited-edition product, SOUR PATCH KIDS is throwing the ultimate anti-Valentine's Day celebration: the Sour Hearts Social Club. The one-of-a-kind dinner experience gathers singles and friends the day before Valentine's Day, February 13th, at The Allis at Soho House in Chicago. Reservations are free on a first come, first served basis and are available exclusively via OpenTable Experiences, which features special events such as tasting menus, cooking classes, wine tastings and more.

Attendees will enjoy culinary delights and mocktails featuring the new SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy and will get to socialize with like-minded (and like-hearted) guests and enjoy games, music and more – without the traditional Valentine's Day prerequisites of flowers and heart-themed décor. Reservations are limited, so to reserve a spot:*

Visit the event profile on OpenTable Experiences

Select the number of spots you would like to reserve – up to 4 guests

Click on the red time slot button that reads " 7:00pm " to reserve. The event is from 7pm-10pm CT and guests can arrive and leave as they wish.

On the following page, fill out the required information under "Diner Details" and press "Confirm Reservation."

Guests will receive a confirmation email from OpenTable following signup

Note: alcohol is not included but is available for purchase

Transportation not included

Sour Hearts who can't make it or don't live in Chicago can follow SOUR PATCH KIDS on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sourpatchkids/ and watch for a chance to win** a Sour Hearts Social Club kit, filled with the all-new SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy and fun décor for fans to create their own Sour Hearts Social Club with their friends at home! Sour Hearts Social Club kit winners will be contacted the week of February 6.

"We're always looking for creative ways for our fans to connect with the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand," said McDonough. "We created Sour Hearts Social Club as a cheeky way to bring our fans together to try the new Sour Hearts candy and enjoy all the fun perks of Valentine's Day with friends."

Black Raspberry SOUR PATCH KIDS Sour Hearts candy is available now for a limited time only at all major national retailers in two sizes, 3.4 oz Gifting Heart $3.00 SRP and 3.08oz Theater box $1.25 SRP. For more information about SOUR PATCH KIDS, please visit https://sourpatchkids.com/

*No Purchase Necessary for the Sour Patch Kids OpenTable experience. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C 21 years old or older. Program ends 11:59 pm ET on 2/5/23 or when all dining opportunities are claimed, whichever occurs first. Attendees will be required to sign a publicity waiver as event may be filmed/photographed. Transportation is not included. See complete (Terms and Conditions) for all details. Void where prohibited.

**No Purchase Necessary to enter to win Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts Social Club kits. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) & Puerto Rico, 18 years or older. Enter by 2/5/23 at 11:59 pm ET. See (Official Rules) for odds and all details. Limit: 1 Entry. Void where prohibited.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

