Pro MMA Fighter Poised to Dominate Down Under as Wahl Sponsors His Balls

Josh Emmett takes on featherweight title Feb. 11, 2023

STERLING, Ill., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl is doing something that's never been done before — becoming the FIRST BRAND EVER to sponsor an athlete's balls. In advance of his upcoming title fight in Australia on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, professional MMA fighter Josh Emmett knows he's at risk of injuring his package, but it won't be from grooming. While millions of men dread the potential pain of pruning 'down under,' Josh Emmett faces fear head on by trusting his balls to the Wahl Manscaper®.

"When I first heard that Wahl wanted to sponsor my balls, I was like, 'you want to do what?'," said Josh Emmett, "But I was on board if it meant letting more guys know that injury doesn't have to be part of their grooming routine. There's enough to worry about and cleaning up your package shouldn't be one of them."

According to Emmett, the Wahl Manscaper® is key to being fearless — when grooming below the belt. The trimmer's integrated protection system prevents injuries, promising guys 'No Nicks. No Cuts. No Fear.'

"For the majority of men, grooming the hair down there means sweating out what should be a routine, fear-free experience," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "That's why we tapped a century's worth of industry expertise to develop the category's first 100% safe below-the-belt grooming tool."

What makes the Wahl Manscaper® different?

When it comes to safety, nothing on the market can compete with the Wahl Manscaper®. Men want the best equipment when working on their equipment, so Wahl spent years of research and development to address every comfort concern, including the following unique features:

A wrap-around safety guard eliminates snag points, and combined with its rounded edges, the potential for nicks and cuts is eliminated. The other guys' guard has gaps that allow for snagging, and sharp teeth that poke your valuables.





There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to trimming down under, so the Wahl Manscaper ® 's adjustable dial offers 20 different cutting lengths.





Wahl's patented finely-ground stainless-steel safe-touch blades stay sharp for years, ensuring guys will never hit a painful snag when trimming their terrain.





Power and endurance are important, so the Wahl Manscaper ® has lithium-ion technology that runs an industry-best 100 hours ; plus, a fuel gauge that indicates how much run time is left.





Fully waterproof, the trimmer can also be used in the shower and easily rinsed clean.

The Wahl Manscaper® has a MSRP of $59.99, and is currently available at WahlUSA.com or major retailers including Walmart.com. Besides the flagship below-the-belt trimmer, other grooming tools in the Manscaper lineup include a beard trimmer, hair clipper, shaver and more. For more information about the Wahl Manscaper®, or for grooming tips visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com. The Wahl Manscaper® is a registered trademark of Wahl Clipper Corporation. All rights reserved.

