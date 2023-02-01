Everybody Loves Languages Launches its First Product with Hollywood Movie-Based Learning Program AcadeMe

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Everybody Loves Languages Corp. ("ELL") (TSX-V: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA), www.everybodyloveslanguages.com, an edtech language learning edutainment and content development company, is pleased to announce the launch of its first Hollywood film-based AcadeMe language learning program called English For Success+ ("EFS+").

ELL fast-tracked the delivery of its market-defining AcadeMe program in record time in response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback it has received for the product as institutions seek faster and more engaging ways to teach a second language. AcadeMe turns Hollywood films into powerful academic tools, immersing students into movie scenes where iconic figures and events come to life, providing students with more exciting and fun ways to learn another language.

The user experience is similar to watching Netflix, but with students practicing tasks while enjoying the movie. For example, students can virtually converse with the movie character Spiderman mid-scene while improving and perfecting their language skills. To reward students for finishing a specific task, the teacher can unlock the entire movie for the learner's enjoyment.

EFS+ is the company's first commercial product to integrate the exclusive AcadeMe lessons as an extension of its popular English for Success ("EFS") language program. EFS+ is a comprehensive online language learning solution that includes a massive library of lessons and resources of more than 2,000 hours of learning, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies, movie-based lessons for enhanced engagement, a vast library of content, and advanced data analytics. EFS+ offers institutions a scaled solution to manage classes and programs that vary in size, program length, and objectives.

"At Everybody Loves Languages, we continuously strive to accelerate innovation to maintain our competitive edge, as well as be among the first to introduce groundbreaking products that satisfy market needs," said Gali Bar-Ziv, CEO of Everybody Loves Languages. "We can now bring a solution to the market that stands apart and takes learning engagement to the next level. AcadeMe is a true game-changer for the edtech industry and we are excited to roll out additional products integrated with AcadeMe in the coming months. Innovations like AcadeMe support our objective of driving a near-term acceleration of growth."

About Everybody Loves Languages Corp. (TSX-V: ELL) (OTC: LMDCF) (FSE: LIMA ):

Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is an edtech language-learning and content development company empowering language educators to easily transition from traditional teaching methods to digital learning by integrating education, edutainment, and technology.

The company provides online and print-based solutions through two distinct business units: Everybody Loves Languages Inc. and Lingo Learning Inc. Everybody Loves Languages is a state-of-the-art technology platform that delivers personalized learning experiences in classrooms and online. Its programs provide innovative SaaS-based eLearning solutions, including online and offline content, a learning management system, assessments, real-time reports, speech recognition technology, and white-label tools. At the same time, Lingo Learning is the content development arm and co-publishes print-based English language learning materials in China.

Everybody Loves Languages has established successful relationships with key government and industry organizations internationally, with a presence in LATAM and China, and continues to expand its product offerings and extend its market reach.

