CBC Group Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Strengthening the Firm's Global Operational Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered asset management firm, CBC Group ("CBC"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Slattery as Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect. Based in New York, Todd will primarily oversee the firm's business management functions; and join the Group's Management Committee.

Todd brings to CBC over 20 years of experience in business management for global asset management firms. In his capacity as Chief Operating Officer, Todd will be instrumental in strengthening CBC's global operational capabilities, as the firm continues its strong momentum in asset growth and value creation through its unique and diversified product strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of CBC Group, said, "We are excited to have Todd join our firm and senior leadership team. His wealth of experience and expertise will add depth to our strategic deliberations and enhance our ability to operate effectively in an increasingly complex global environment. We look forward to working closely with him to drive synergies across our operational capabilities, supporting our mission to deliver greater access to quality and affordable healthcare for our communities in Asia and beyond."

"I was drawn to CBC by the strength of its investment teams with their sharp focus on, and deep expertise in, the healthcare space. I am inspired by the meaningful work that CBC and our portfolio companies are doing to widen accessibility to healthcare, and I look forward to contributing my training and experience to help achieve our shared vision of borderless healthcare for all," added Todd Slattery.

Prior to joining CBC, Todd worked for over 11 years with BlackRock as COO for the firm's global client business in the Americas region and, beginning in 2015, for BlackRock Alternatives, where he built operating infrastructure to support the platform's solutions and strategic clients. Previously, Todd spent over 11 years with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, including as COO for insurance asset management and global distribution, after co-leading its finance and planning function. He began his career in investment banking, with a focus on information services M&A at Citigroup/Salomon Smith Barney, and telecom and media financings at PaineWebber.

The appointment of Todd Slattery brings CBC Group's Management Committee membership to nine executives, based across Asia Pacific and North America:

FU Wei, Chief Executive Officer

Matthew CHANG, Chief Executive Officer, RMB Fund Cluster

Mohamed EL BEIH, Chief Strategy Officer & Global Head, Investor Relations

Meng JIANG, Head, Venture Capital

Hans KANG, Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare Infrastructure Platform

Lan KANG, Head, Joint Value Creation

Dr. Michael KEYOUNG, Head, Private Credit

Sean LU, Head, MedTech & Services

Todd SLATTERY, Chief Operating Officer

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, focused on platform-building, buyout, private credit, venture, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services.

We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com.

