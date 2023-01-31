Laundrylux Announces Senior Management Change

INWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the next step in our senior management development process," announces John Sabino, CEO of Laundrylux, "Julia Milch has assumed the responsibilities of President of Laundrylux. Julia will initially focus on technology, marketing, and supporting the Laundrylux Distribution management team. Over time Julia will take on additional responsibilities."

"Cody Milch is taking an operational role at the Milch Family Office, focusing on capital allocation and real estate investment and development. The laundromat business requires a constant flow of qualified locations and economic leases, so we are excited that Cody will help Laundrylux's customers to expand to multi-store operations by developing pre-qualified lease opportunities."

According to Cody, "From the past 10 years, I have learned exactly what laundromat owners need for their business to be profitable, so I'm looking forward to working with the Laundrylux and Laundrylux Distribution sales teams to develop opportunities for successful Next Level high-spin laundromats, including affordable financing capital and multi-store operations enabled by technology."

Julia Milch notes, "I look forward to working closely with our remarkable CEO John Sabino, my brother Cody who continues as a Laundrylux Board member, and with Neal Milch, whose strategic vision guides Laundrylux. As a former product manager at Microsoft, I appreciate that high quality, innovative hardware, software, and IoT are essential to our customers' success."

Neal states, "I take responsibility to prepare Laundrylux for the long-term in products, technologies, and implementing thoughtful management succession planning. Laundrylux is well into the third generation of family ownership, and as a family, we are united in our commitment to remaining independent and highly entrepreneurial!"

Laundrylux is the principal distributor of Electrolux Professional laundry equipment in North America, competing with Whirlpool, EVI , and private manufacturers, including Alliance and Dexter.

