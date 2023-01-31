Jabra launches PanaCast 50 Video Bar System to facilitate next-level hybrid meeting experiences

The Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is an Android collaboration bar which completes Jabra's solution portfolio for small-medium sized meeting rooms

Offers full suite of flexible, scalable deployment options with a one-touch start/join controller, offering a collaboration experience on native UC applications like Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms

Delivers all features and functional capabilities of the Jabra PanaCast 50, including the Panoramic-4K 180-degree field of view, Virtual Director, Intelligent Zoom and Dynamic Composition

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra, a leader in personal sound and office solutions, is unveiling the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System at ISE 2023 as part of Jabra's PanaCast 50 solution portfolio for small-medium sized meeting rooms. The Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is an integrated solution, that includes an Android based compute unit, as well as state-of-the-art SOCs, speakers, microphones, video camera, with network and display interfaces for easy deployment. The solution comes with a 10.1" touch controller to manage the room experience. The system natively and securely runs Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android or Zoom Rooms.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is designed to adapt to the evolving UC experiences and hybrid workplace needs.

The complete portfolio delivers flexible deployment options to bring the best collaboration experience to users. Businesses can choose an integrated solution on Android, a modular solution on Windows through the PanaCast 50 Room Systems with Lenovo and Crestron, or a BYOD solution with PanaCast 50.

The ultimate hybrid workplace meeting experience

The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System offers the same award-winning user experience as the two other solutions in the portfolio. It features full-room coverage with its unique 180° field of view Panoramic-4K multi-camera array, which uniquely delivers true-to-life representation of the people in the room. It also has eight professional-grade microphones with voice detection and intelligent algorithms that automatically identify and remove residual echoes and static noise, as well as an array of four powerful speakers in a zero-vibration stereo setup. Meanwhile, its Intelligent Meeting Room Experiences, which include the Virtual Director, Intelligent Zoom and Dynamic Composition, provide an engaging experience for remote participants.

The PanaCast 50 Video Bar System is designed to adapt to the evolving UC experiences and hybrid workplace needs with its AI-powered software-defined platform. Above all, it is easy to install, manage and use, including everything needed for video meetings embedded in the PanaCast Control for a one-touch start/join without requiring any additional devices. This allows for simple, secure, and scalable deployment and management in any small-medium sized rooms.

"We have an urgent need to improve collaboration in today's hybrid working era," said Aurangzeb Khan, SVP for Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra. "Our research* found that meeting equity has a strong impact on an employee's experience, well-being, and productivity levels. The addition of the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System as a room solution to the Jabra PanaCast portfolio - with the already-delivered BYOD and room system solutions - can vastly enhance the hybrid meeting experience. The Jabra PanaCast 50 solution portfolio addresses the spectrum of business needs for small-medium sized meeting rooms. We want to facilitate effortless discussions and encourage innovation amongst meeting attendees no matter their location."

Key features of the PanaCast 50 Video Bar System:

Integrated video bar that runs Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android and supports your licensed Zoom Rooms natively without the need for external compute unit

Full-room coverage with unique 180° field of view in Panoramic-4K with three 13-megapixel cameras that preserve human scale fidelity

8 beamforming microphones and 4 powerful speakers with echo cancellation, noise suppression, Full Duplex and Super Wideband audio

Cutting-edge intelligent meeting room experiences to support immersive hybrid meetings

Simple start/join meeting with just a tap on the touch controller

HDMI-wired content sharing, proximity join and dual display support

Fast and Easy to install with minimal cabling

Environmental sensors to monitor air quality in the room in real time

Ultrasonic motion sensor that detects people in the room, so the system wakes up and is always ready to go

Real-time, anonymous people count data with full room coverage to monitor room usage

PanaCast 50 Video Bar System: Available from June 2023, MSRP: $4299/€3649

Find out more at www.jabra.com/panacast-50-video-bar-system

About Jabra

Jabra is a world leading brand in audio, video, and collaboration solutions – engineered to empower consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work within GN. This allows us to create integrated tools for contact centers, offices, and collaboration that help professionals work more productively from anywhere; and true wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media. GN, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. GN employs more than 7,000 people and in 2021 reported annual revenue of DKK 15.8bn. GN Audio accounts for DKK 10.4bn. GN makes life sound better and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. www.jabra.com

© 2022 GN Audio A/S. All rights reserved. Jabra® is a registered trademark of GN Audio A/S. All other trademarks included herein are the property of their respective owners (design and specifications are subject to change without notice).

