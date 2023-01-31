Clariter and TotalEnergies Fluids announce a world premiere: the production of the first ultra-pure solvents made from plastic waste

PARIS and LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clariter, a global cleantech company, and TotalEnergies Fluids, a division of TotalEnergies, have premiered the world's first sustainable ultra-pure solvent made from plastic waste.

Ultra-pure solvents are used in pharmaceutical, cosmetics and other highly demanding markets that require safe, colorless, odorless, and tasteless products that meet the highest pharmacopoeia-standard purity criteria. Producing these solvents from plastic waste not only significantly reduces their environmental footprint, but also contributes towards addressing the challenge of end-of-life plastics.

This technological and industrial success is the fruit of an 18-month collaboration between Clariter and TotalEnergies Fluids on joint research and development. Clariter leverages its proprietary innovative upcycling technology to transform plastic waste into sustainable, high-quality solvents, waxes, and oils. TotalEnergies Fluids then further converts the upcycled materials using its Hydro-De-Aromatization (HDA) technology into very high purity solvents that meet the quality levels required for the most stringent applications.

This groundbreaking innovation demonstrates the commitment of the two partners to develop high-quality low carbon footprint products and to contribute to the development of the circular economy.

"Developing products of such high quality from plastic waste is a triumph for our joint R&D work", said Dr. Daria Frączak, Clariter's Scientific Director. "Clariter's know-how and experience in plastic upcycling, together with TotalEnergies Fluids' deep knowledge of stringent industry requirements, came together to develop a process to produce sustainable solvents that meet the highest purity standards. We are thrilled to have achieved this significant milestone in our journey towards bringing to industry sustainable, high-quality products made from plastic waste".

"This new technology opens a broad field of solutions to help our industrial customers decarbonize their industry, and fully integrates within our target of commercializing 30% low carbon solvents by 2030", said Didier Ribault, TotalEnergies Fluids Business Development Director. "This partnership marks yet another step forward in TotalEnergies Fluids' development of a comprehensive range of circular products."

About TotalEnergies Fluids

TotalEnergies Fluids operates in the hydrocarbon specialty fluids market. We manufacture and market aromatic and non-aromatic solvents for a broad range of industries. Our Hydro De-Aromatization (HDA) technology and narrow distillation cuts allow us to produce high purity solvents with ultra-low aromatic content and pharmacopeia compliance in our plants in Oudalle, France and Bayport, USA.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Clariter

Clariter is a global cleantech company that has developed a chemical recycling process that provides a solution to the plastic waste epidemic. This proprietary, efficient technology transforms plastic waste into high-quality, high-value products: oils, waxes, and solvents that replace fossil-based products. Clariter offers a commercially attractive combination of profitability and sustainability.

