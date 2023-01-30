LG ANNOUNCES PRICING & AVAILABILITY OF 17-INCH LG GRAM PRO LAPTOP

Among the First Laptops to Feature Intel's 13th Gen CPU

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced pricing and availability of the first of its highly anticipated 2023 gram laptop model. The 17-inch LG gram pro model 17Z90R-A.AAB7U1has an SRP of $1999 and model 17Z90R-A.ADB9U1 has an SRP of $2,299. Both will be available this Wednesday, February 1 on lg.com and later at select LG-authorized retailers. Other 2023 gram laptop models will launch later this year.

The 17-inch LG gram pro model 17Z90R-A.AAB7U1 is equipped with Intel 13th gen Core i7 process, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, NVIDIA RTX3050 GPU, 1TB storage and Windows 11. Model 17Z90R-A.ADB9U1 is equipped with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, NVIDIA RTX3050 GPU, 2TB storage and Windows 11.

LG's new gram 17, 16, 15 and 14 laptops (models 17Z90R, 16Z90R, 15Z90R and 14Z90R); each deliver the brand's signature combination of strong performance and light, compact design. Great for productivity and entertainment, the Intel® Evo™ Platform certified latest 17- and 16-inch grams are equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce™ RTX 3050 4GB GPU, a13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, latest LPDDR5 RAM and blazing fast Gen4 NVMe™ SSD. The new LG grams inherit its core DNA of ultra-light weight and the new models weigh in at less than 3.2Lbs despite having a large battery1 that can handle more than 20 hours of video playback on a single charge2 – and comes with a convenient compact adapter for added portability. 2023 LG grams deliver excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

LG's newest grams also boast superb picture quality, with all models employing an IPS panel with anti-glare coating. New for this year, variable refresh rate (VRR)3 support will enable LG gram users to enjoy seamless, tear- and stutter-free graphics when gaming, while the arrival of Dolby Atmos delivers immersive audio that helps bring movies, music and games to life.

1 Models 17Z90R and 16Z90R are equipped with a 90Wh battery.

2 Confirmed in testing conducted by LG, display brightness of under 150 nits, wireless-off setting, content played via Microsoft Movies & TV, headphones plugged in.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

