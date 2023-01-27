RADIPLY RISING RADIO STATION "POWER RADIO NATION" IS HELPING BUSINESSES THRIVE IN 2023!

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the hottest radio stations "Power Radio Nation" is breaking records with active daily listeners and is helping businesses thrive in 2023! As many businesses are looking to scale back on marketing initiatives due to inflation and/or are looking to cut expenses in anticipation of a pending recession, Power Radio Nation is happy to help businesses maximize their budgets by offering 50% off radio advertisement rates until the end of February 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Power Radio Nation) (PRNewswire)

With millions of listeners locally and around the world, more than 2 million listeners tune-in to Power Radio Nation every week. This station is currently streaming live on over 50 different platforms including iHeart Radio, TuneIn, Live365, and soon to be streaming commercial free on Pandora. Headquartered in New York City, the all-new Power Radio Nation brings you the hottest music and is quickly creating buzz in the music industry with many DJ's and celebrities wanting to host their show on this station.

Power Radio Nation "The Heart of Music" currently has four stations streaming 24/7 which include:

Power Radio Nation: Uplift your day with the latest top-charting hits across various genres

Power Gospel Nation: Feed your soul with top-charting Gospel hits

Power HipHop Nation: Get into a groove with classic and current chart-topping HipHop hits

Power Jazz Nation : Feel good music delivering the hottest Jazz hits

Already making an impact in the U.S., Power Radio Nation is quickly expanding into the U.K. market and has already secured an All-Star Lineup of programming. A highly anticipated new show that has quickly created buzz includes "In The Know With Tay" bringing you the latest news, celebrity interviews, and industry spotlights during a table talk with main host Tara "Tay" Thomas. Tara is a celebrity publicist, manager for the legendary R&B artist Teddy Riley, and is well-respected in the entertainment industry. "In The Know With Tay" can be heard every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-3pm PST.

In addition, Power Radio Nation is proud to offer our listeners a chance to win free tickets to the sold-out "The ERAS Tour" with Taylor Swift. With so much buzz surrounding Power Radio Nation, it was important for the station to give back and help businesses thrive with the rapid rise in active daily listeners.

Power Radio Nation has already helped many local businesses, upcoming events/concerts, major retailers across many industries, and welcomes Cannabis companies for radio advertisements. Power Radio Nation is excited to help companies thrive in 2023! For additional information on radio advertisements, please visit: Power Radio Nation Deck 2023

With so many upcoming projects, giveaways, new programming, celebrity interviews and so much more, make sure to stay locked in and visit www.powerradionation.com for all of the latest news!

