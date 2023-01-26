ROB STOUT, PE TO LEAD WATER BUSINESS FOR MCKIM & CREED

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, an award-winning, 2022 ENR Top 160-ranked design firm, today announced that Rob Stout, PE has joined the firm as Water Business Unit Manager. In this role he will oversee the firm's water and wastewater business, focusing on providing best-in-class client service. Mr. Stout is based in McKim & Creed's Charlotte office.

"We're thrilled to have Rob on board and leading our water business," said McKim & Creed Chief Executive Officer Street Lee. "Expertise in water infrastructure expansion, management and sustainability are important to our clients and we are confident that with Rob's experience, he can help drive our commitment to supporting our communities with their water, wastewater and water reclamation needs."

Mr. Stout comes to McKim & Creed with 28 years of experience in municipal water and wastewater, with a solid background in finance, operations and business development. "I've spent my entire career in water and wastewater and I'm really looking forward to working with the many industry-leading water experts at McKim & Creed," he said.

Mr. Stout has a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and an MBA from Wake Forest University.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an award-winning, employee-owned firm with more than 800 employees operating in offices throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, instrumentation, plumbing, and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets.

