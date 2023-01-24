Hawthorne Advertising Enters 2023 With Significant Momentum After Winning Multiple Prestigious Awards and Showcasing Agency Media Influence in 2022

The Agency's Innovative Work Received Honors from Prestigious Awards Programs in 2022, Including the Hermes Creative Awards, Vega Digital Awards, Telly Awards, dotCOMM Awards and More

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Advertising, a creative, analytics and technology-driven full-service advertising agency, today announced the agency entered 2023 with strong momentum after garnering recognition from multiple prestigious awards programs in 2022 for its work on behalf of clients. The agency also gained influence in the advertising industry, with agency executives providing expertise on trending industry topics ranging from Super Bowl advertisement ROI to zero-party data usage.

The Hawthorne Advertising team continues its groundbreaking work for clients in 2023, creating media strategies, analyzing data and deploying integrated campaigns that leverage multiple platforms and channels to effectively tell clients' stories and drive growth. Hawthorne Advertising is also rebranding the agency website in 2023, aiming for a launch date in the first quarter.

"At Hawthorne, we empower brands with outstanding creative, broad media expertise and performance-focused analytics," said Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, CEO of Hawthorne Advertising. "We're proud of all we accomplished in 2022 and honored by the industry recognition the agency received, but we're just getting started. I'm incredibly excited about what 2023 has in store and am looking forward to harnessing our team's creativity to achieve even more wins for our clients in the months ahead."

The agency won 18 major awards for its creative work in 2022, including the following accolades:

Hermes Creative Awards : Platinum Awards for two TV ads in the Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media category Platinum Awards for two TV ads in the Electronic Media / Social Media / Interactive Media category

Vega Awards : Canopus Winner for two digital video ads in the Video / Online Video (Single) – Advertisement category and a Centauri Winner for a digital video campaign in the Video / Online Video (Campaign) – Advertisement category Canopus Winner for two digital video ads in the Video / Online Video (Single) – Advertisement category and a Centauri Winner for a digital video campaign in the Video / Online Video (Campaign) – Advertisement category

Telly Awards : Silver Winner for three TV commercials and a TV campaign in the Regional TV General-Household Products/Packaged Goods, Regional TV General-Miscellaneous and Regional TV Campaign-Business to Consumer categories Silver Winner for three TV commercials and a TV campaign in the Regional TV General-Household Products/Packaged Goods, Regional TV General-Miscellaneous and Regional TV Campaign-Business to Consumer categories

dotCOMM Awards : Platinum Winner for a digital video ad and Gold Winner for a digital video campaign and digital video ad in the Paid Media category Platinum Winner for a digital video ad and Gold Winner for a digital video campaign and digital video ad in the Paid Media category

Davey Awards : Gold Winner for two ads in the General – Commercials category Gold Winner for two ads in the General – Commercials category

MarCom Awards : Gold Winner for two ads in the Television (Broadcast & Cable) category Gold Winner for two ads in the Television (Broadcast & Cable) category

Viddy Awards: Platinum Winner for three ads in the Commercials | Broadcast / Non-Broadcast / Web Commercials category Platinum Winner for three ads in the Commercials | Broadcast / Non-Broadcast / Web Commercials category

In addition to leading creative development and directing campaigns that won numerous awards, Hawthorne executives distinguished themselves as industry thought leaders in 2022. Always an industry thought leader with nearly 100 articles published across a variety of platforms in 2022 alone, in a Forbes piece about Super Bowl advertisement ROI, Hawthorne-Castro advised brands to keep it light, saying, "don't use it as an opportunity to interject opinions on global issues. Maintain messaging around how the brand is going to improve your consumer's life."

In a Forbes expert panel feature on TikTok, Hawthorne-Castro weighed in with advice on technique, urging brands to "try to be creative in your camera angles when capturing imagery of your brand experience so that viewers can feel as if they are the ones in the driver's seat."

Hawthorne SVP of Marketing and Client Development Christian Jones wrote an article for VentureBeat on what marketers are missing about zero-party data. As Jones observed, "When customers share zero-party data, it's an invitation to personalize their experience on their terms. That's a gift from the consumer to the brand, and it's an opportunity for a paradigm shift to a fair value exchange model."

Learn more about Hawthorne Advertising's unique ability to deliver results by combining creative services with data science by visiting hawthorneadvertising.com.

About Hawthorne Advertising:

Hawthorne Advertising, a creative, analytics and technology-driven advertising agency, specializes in strategic planning, creative development, production, media planning, buying and analytics, and campaign management for integrated marketing campaigns. With 36 years of proven excellence, the agency combines persuasive brand messaging with best-in-class analytic systems to create accountable, high performance advertising campaigns.

Hawthorne helps brands efficiently target their consumers, improve cost per acquisition, optimize the lifetime value of a brand's customers, and even drive consumer response to key retail outlets or corporate locations. As a leading analytic and data driven, accountable brand advertising agency, Hawthorne specializes in integrated campaign solutions. The company offers a full suite of integrated solutions with creative, media, digital and mobile services. Hawthorne maintains brand integrity and metrics to efficiently and effectively optimize the results of its clients' integrated media budgets via leading edge and proven data analytics.

Hawthorne has developed successful award-winning campaigns for countless Fortune 500 brands. Please visit www.hawthorneadvertising.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehawthorne/ for more information.

