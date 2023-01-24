Ashland Greene Capital Begins 2023 Propelled by 2022 Successes

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Greene Capital, a Dallas-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is poised to continue building on its success and its portfolio in 2023 given the firm's impressive 2022 track record. Ashland Greene Capital is a vertically integrated real estate company that currently owns and operates more than 5,400 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, facilitating over $1 billion in real estate transactions. Ashland Greene's growth has been accelerated through exceptional returns on investments – returning over $90 million to investors.

The Jaxon Apartments exit is a prime example of the high level of investment performance delivered by the firm. Ashland Greene achieved twice the projected average annual return (43.1 percent versus projected 20 percent) within a shorter hold period than anticipated (30 months versus projected 60 months) on the Jaxon exit.

"Jaxon is a great example of the level of high performance we strive for," said Shakti C'Ganti, the firm's CEO and founder. "Similarly, the Parkwyn Townhomes exit yielded an ARR of 30.6 percent against a projected 14.8 percent, also in a shorter than projected hold period. Results like these illustrate to our investors and prospective investors a proven strategy for value-add properties that generate tremendous returns, and quite simply that's what it's all about. With an uncertain economy tainted by high inflation and diminishing stock market returns, it's no wonder more investors are turning to tangible assets like multifamily real estate to invest their money."

These numbers only tell part of the 2022 success story. By year-end, Ashland Greene exited or recapped a total of six multifamily deals. The average annualized returns (AAR) averaged 28.15 percent (min. of 19.60 and a max of 43.17) with an average equity multiple of 1.92 times on an average hold period of 38 months. By contrast, from January 1, 2018, to October 31, 2022, the average annual return of the S&P was 9.75 percent. Ashland Greene returns were 2.88 times higher in that same period along with greater tax benefits for investors.

"At Ashland Greene, we're experts on the Dallas-Fort Worth market because we live and work where we invest," said C'Ganti. "Our efforts are focused on establishing a major footprint in the metro area by leveraging North Texas' ongoing population boom and the resulting need for housing by the many who continue to move to Texas for jobs."

C'Ganti agrees with other experts in the real estate industry who report that DFW is the fastest growing metro in the U.S., and the expansion is not slowing down. A recent article on the topic cites that while DFW is still smaller than New York City and Los Angeles metros, it surpassed both cities in percentage of jobs added. Because of the job growth and DFW's proven resiliency in past downturns, C'Ganti says it is well positioned to weather the looming recession that economists are forecasting for 2023.

2022 also introduced the firm's first 506C fund. Value-Add Fund V provided a unique investment opportunity for accredited investors, consisting of two off-market properties located in Garland and Forney, Texas. The Garland property, Esencia Apartment Homes, has 200 units, while the Forney location, The Preserve at Gateway, is an active adult living community with 120 units. The Preserve at Gateway represented another first for Ashland Greene – the acquisition of a 55+ property for active adults. Like other cities in Texas, Forney is a city located in the outer reaches of DFW experiencing a population boom. Its population grew 86% between 2010 and 2021 according to the census bureau.

ABOUT ASHLAND GREENE

Ashland Greene is a vertically integrated real estate company which seeks to identify and reposition undervalued multifamily investments in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Our local focus, dedication to trustworthy, long-term relationship building, and commitment to community, enable Ashland Greene to create a unique investment experience which delivers long-term value for its investors, residents, and communities. For more information, visit ashlandgreenecapital.com/ .

Past performance is not indicative of comparable future results. Market and economic conditions may change in the future producing materially different results than those shown here. All investments have inherent risks. Targeted returns are based on five-year hold for Class A & B Limited Partner Investment.

