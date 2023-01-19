WeTrade Group YG New Energy Project is Ready to Launch as the Global Sales Representative Visits its Partner, Fujian Super Solar New Energy

WeTrade Group YG New Energy Project is Ready to Launch as the Global Sales Representative Visits its Partner, Fujian Super Solar New Energy

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that its cooperation with Fujian Super Solar Energy Technology Co., Ltd ("Fujian Solar") has officially entered the countdown period, as the global sales representative visits Fujian Solar to fully understand YG's global new energy layout and revenue model on January 18, 2023.

The global sales representative of WeTrade Group visits Fujian Solar (PRNewswire)

YG is the new energy business segment which was launched by WeTrade in 2023. It is mainly committed to providing tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia. YG has many advantages, including its broad market prospects, its global and omni-channel sales model, and its product advantages centering around portable energy storage products.

The "Green Planet, Renren Power Plant" project is the first new energy project launched by WeTrade and Fujian Solar. It is reported that the "Green Planet, Renren Power Plant" project will start global pre-sale in February, and the revenue will be calculated on March 16.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay, Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

For more information, please visit https://ir.wetg.group.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeTrade Group INC