Viper Partners Announces Entrance Into The Cardiology Space Representing Cardiologists In Private Equity Consolidation

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida based sell side Investment banking firm Viper Partners is pleased to announce the opening of a new division focusing on M&A deals in the Cardiology space. "We have been watching this area for a couple years and feel the time is perfect to bring our experience to this exciting space," stated Samir Qureshi, Viper's President. Viper is the leading sell side bank in Dental, Oral surgery, and Aesthetics nationally. Their unique approach of representation for sellers is industry best, completing over 4B in deals and continually resetting the bar in deal value and structure. They are hoping to bring that same level of success to Cardiologists that are looking for opportunities with Private Equity Firms. Viper already has several Surgical Cardiology and Subspecialist groups under contract.

Viper considers the shift logical. "So many of the PE backed DSO's and MSO's we work with are either in Cardiology or looking to get in," stated Ted Colella, a Viper VP on the M&A side. "We had great discussions with them and have lined up significant buyer interest," he continued. Viper sited the low level of concentration in the industry coupled with aging baby Boomers, increasing insurance coverage among Americans and increases in obesity as important fundamentals. Also, key are the changes in 2019 to the ASC rules for Medicare and Medicaid creating lower costs of care and more savings for patients. As the number one cause of death in the US and the focus on both Diagnostic and surgical procedures evolving, the Viper team knew the time was right to offer their expertise in helping the Doctors and Cardiology groups with logical planned exit strategies, sales, and partnership opportunities.

Another area of interest to Viper was the deal structures being offered to sellers and the multiples. PE buyers have used the scrape model in determining an EBITDA which can prove very favorable to the seller. Deal structures seem to be consistent in the 60/40- 70/30 rage with the ladder being equity. Multiples have also been high with larger doctor groups reaching the 15x and higher levels. Viper sees significant consolidation over the next 5 years especially in areas where consolidation by hospitals was less active.

Viper partners will be attending the ACC.23 show in New Orleans where they will be offering free evaluations at their booth. They look to further educate sellers on the benefits of consolidation and bring their 30 years of experience to the benefit of every transaction.

Viper Partners is an investment banking firm located in Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, please contact: Samir Qureshi, samir@viperequitypartners.com, 305.281.5259

