Quantum to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2nd

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023 on Thursday, February 2, 2023, after the close of the market.

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, and Kenneth Gianella, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 2, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Call Number: 1-866-424-3436

International Call Number: +1-201-689-8058

Conference ID: 13735709

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: https://investors.quantum.com

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 9, 2023. To access the replay dial 1-877-660-6853 and enter the conference ID 13732851 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-201-612-7415 and enter the same conference ID. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

