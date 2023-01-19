Natura Medspa Leaps Into 2023 With Advanced MedAesthetic Partners

Spa Amplifies Client Centric Approach With AMP's Growth Platform

PARKLAND, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Medaesthetic Partners (AMP) announces Natura Medspa, servicing Parkland, Coral Springs, West Boca Raton, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Pompano, has joined its industry leading growth platform. This medspa sets the bar for best-in-class care while boosting AMPs expanding impact on the aesthetics market.

"AMP is thrilled to welcome Natura Medspa into the family," details Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "With a profound understanding of aesthetic technology, client centric service, and financial instruments to fund growth, Natura Medspa blazes a trail via AMP to comfortably give clients confidence and industry leading experiences; the match is ideal."

Natura Medspa CEO/Founder Manny Peñate and COO/Co-Founder Kim Dahle opened their doors fifteen years ago as early pioneers in the industry with the goal of offering personalized client care not available in traditional medical establishments. They have built a client centric model focused on outcomes and a world class experience and continuously expanded their offerings to serve their community of loyal clients.

AMP focuses on genuine practice partnerships by selecting the highest quality clinicians to deliver an unparalleled level of care. Their model supports practices through proven strategies that ensure success by generating faster growth, while staying true to the respective brand.

"With over 600 5-Star reviews, the Natura Medspa model of care revolves around client experience," shares COO Dahle. "The AMP partnership helps us scale with a great infrastructure for growth, allowing our teams to focus on what we do best," said CEO Manny Peñate. "We now have a broader team of board-certified staff plastic surgeons and nurse practitioners who evaluate technological advances to bring state-of-the-art technology to South Florida."

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients.

ABOUT NATURA MEDSPA

Natura Medspa is a leading medical aesthetics practice with a fifteen year successful history of providing the highest level of care, outcomes and client experience for an expanding community of loyal clients.

