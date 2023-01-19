Iron Gate Wine and Openscreen Partner to Launch IronScan, a QR Code Based Wine & Spirits Data Solution for Collectors

TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Openscreen, a leading provider of QR Code driven enterprise solutions, announced today that its Openscreen Track solution has been selected by Iron Gate Wine, Canada's leading auction house for fine wine and spirits.

Leveraging Openscreen Track's asset tracking, enterprise system integration and dynamic QR Codes, wine and spirit enthusiasts have access to provenance and auction data long after they purchase at auction. Each bottle sold by Iron Gate is affixed with a unique QR Code that ties back to the original auction page for that bottle. With a quick scan by anyone with a mobile device, all the data from the original auction is retrieved for the customer, including provenance, tasting notes, suggested aging and even purchase price.

"Provenance is everything, and our focus on it is one of the reasons we've grown to be a leader in Canada. Every bottle has a story, and our customers appreciate the background that we painstakingly provide with every item that comes to auction and is later enjoyed by the collector," said Warren Porter, CEO of Iron Gate. "By leveraging Openscreen Track to launch IronScan, that provenance and the full story of the bottle is available to the collector, forever."



Gemini Waghmare, CEO of Openscreen, commented, "Openscreen Track QR Codes provide a way to uniquely digitize any and every item in the physical world. Via integration to Iron Gate's auction management platform, Openscreen Track extends the life of the provenance and data for Iron Gate customers. The IronScan QR further differentiates Iron Gate's offering and enriches the collector experience. By using our QR Code platform and developer integration tools, we continue to enable enterprises to exploit the true potential of QR Code driven solutions in the marketplace."

IronScan labels are launching with Iron Gate's upcoming Fine Wine Auction on February 14, 2023. Openscreen Track's QR Code driven asset management and digital enablement solutions are available by contacting sales@openscreen.com, or at www.openscreen.com.

About Iron Gate

Founded in 2004 by Warren Porter, Iron Gate has grown to become Canada's leader in fine wine and spirit collector services. Iron Gate pairs market leading knowledge and expertise with an end-to-end suite of services for wine and spirit collectors in Canada. With offerings including wine and spirit auctions, storage, cellar management and sommelier consultation, Iron Gate enriches the collector's experience to enhance their passion. More information can be found at www.irongate.wine or by contacting info@irongate.wine.

About Openscreen

Openscreen is the contactless customer engagement & commerce layer for the internet. Openscreen enables the creation of interactive applications that allow enterprises to meet, interact and transact with their customers and resources wherever they are. Transforming physical and manual interactions into the digital processes, Openscreen powers frictionless QR Code based applications to streamline operations, capture customers, build loyalty and directly increase revenue and retention. Additional information can be found at www.openscreen.com or by contacting info@openscreen.com.

