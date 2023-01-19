InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Handgun Reticle (HOF-311)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved design for a handgun reticle," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented MAGNETIC RECTICLES. My design would eliminate the need for a firearm owner to attach mounting brackets or drill holes into the firearm."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides quick and easy attachment and removal of a handgun reticle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional pistol sights. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases accuracy and performance. The invention features a universal design that is easy to install so it is ideal for sportsmen/hunters, law enforcement and military personnel, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-311, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp