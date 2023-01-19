GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT'S LISTED AS TOP WEALTH MANAGEMENT FIRM

Global Wealth Management awarded title by South Florida Business Journal

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wealth Management is proud to be listed 6th on the South Florida Business Journal magazine's top wealth management firms listing for the South Florida region. This listing is an annual listing that is determined by assets under management, and this is the first time that Global Wealth Management has had the honor to appear on this list. More details can be found on the listing here: Wealth Management Firms in South Florida - South Florida Business Journal (bizjournals.com) Global Wealth Management has previously won awards through South Florida Business Journal including the Top 50 for Fastest Growing Companies list in South Florida.

Global Wealth Management listed as top wealth management firm in South Florida

About Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial investment advisors, Andrew M. Costa and Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities.

Contact: Hannah Myers

Global Wealth Management, Marketing Division

Phone: 954-533-7144

hannah@askglobalwealth.com

