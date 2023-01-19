FAZE CLAN AND PORSCHE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVES TO INCLUDE ORIGINAL CONTENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, ESPORTS INTEGRATIONS AND WEB3 DIGITAL GOODS

LOS ANGELES and STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, and iconic luxury sports car manufacturer Porsche AG (P911) announced today a multi-year partnership. Together, Porsche and FaZe Clan will inspire the next generation of gamers to make their dreams a reality through original content, esports initiatives, consumer products and digital goods, all slated for 2023.

"FaZe's leadership at the intersection of gaming and youth culture, combined with our deep understanding of today's creators, presents an ideal opportunity for Porsche to reach the next generation and connect with our worldwide fan network," said Lee Trink, CEO at FaZe Clan. "We're thrilled to partner with a modern luxury brand like Porsche, who like FaZe Clan pushes boundaries to expand its audience, while also consistently placing the importance of community and innovation first."

Robert Ader, CMO of Porsche AG, added: "Porsche has been deeply involved in gaming and esports for several years, with a clear focus on racing - staying true and authentic to the heritage and DNA of the brand. Throughout our discussions, we've seen that FaZe and Porsche share similar core values of performance and innovation. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we aim to inspire the gamer community to realize their own dreams."

The partnership will kick off with a content series that sees FaZe Clan members expressing their unique stories of success and engaging in new experiences through the world of Porsche – representing their role at the intersection of gaming and the growing subcultures within a new generation of creators. Porsche will also become the official partner across all of FaZe Clan's esports teams. With an eye towards the future, Porsche and FaZe Clan are also working in tandem to roll-out additional digital goods and new offerings in the Web3 space, with initial plans to be announced in the very near future.

"The love I have for Porsche goes back to the first time I experienced Porsche as a kid and has motivated me to work towards the life I want to live," said FaZe Swagg. "Today, I'm proud to call myself a Porsche owner, and working alongside this legendary brand representing inspiration makes me feel like I am truly achieving my dreams. I'm so happy to share this news with my fans and continue to inspire them to reach their dreams as well."

ABOUT PORSCHE

Porsche is one of the world's most successful luxury automotive manufacturers*. Since the introduction in 1948 of the first official Porsche sports car, the Porsche Type 356, the Porsche brand's milestones have included the presentation of perhaps the most iconic sports car of all time, the Porsche 911 (then referred to as the Porsche 901), in 1963, a record 19 overall Le Mans victories, the launches of the Boxster in 1996 and the Cayenne in 2002, and the debut of Porsche's first series production battery-electric vehicle model, the Taycan, in 2019, among many others. Today, Porsche honors this legacy with an ambitious technological drive to reduce the impact of its vehicles and its operations on the environment while remaining committed to the famous words of Ferry Porsche: "The last car that will ever be built will be a sports car."

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 100 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, LeBron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat", Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 12 competitive esports teams who have won 36 world championships. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

