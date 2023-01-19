Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ Hits The Road with a Food Truck in Morristown Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is one of the fastest growing Hot Dog and BBQ franchises across the nation. Crave restaurants serve delicious hot dogs and BBQ dishes in a casual and welcoming atmosphere. The menu features a wide variety of hot dog options, including classic toppings like chili and cheese, as well as more unique options like mac and cheese and jalapenos. The BBQ dishes are also mouth-watering, cooked to perfection, and have the perfect balance of sauce and meat. One of the highlights of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is their beer wall, which features a wide selection of local and craft beers. Customers can try a variety of beers while enjoying their food. The customer service at Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is also noteworthy, with friendly and attentive staff that make sure all customers have a great experience. In addition to the main dining area, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ also has a spacious patio where customers can enjoy their food and drinks in the beautiful weather. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ also offers catering services, making it perfect for events and parties. Crave food trucks that can be booked for events, festivals and other occasions. For added convenience, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has an app that allows customers to place orders for pick-up and delivery, and also to keep track of their loyalty points. The restaurant also offers fun events like trivia and bingo nights, as well as a kids eat free promotion on Wednesdays. With all these features, Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is definitely a great place for good food, good beer, and good company.

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is excited to announce the newest addition to their food truck fleet! Crave's newest food truck will be based in Morristown Tennessee and Crave could not be more excited to enter the market. The food truck has an app to track the trucks location and will deliver within a certain radius.

Crave is expanding nationally and always looking for qualified franchisees for both brick and mortar locations as well as food trucks! For more information on owning your own Crave, please email samantha@iwantcrave.com or visit us at www.iwantcrave.com.

