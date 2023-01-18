TEACHERS OF TOMORROW REVEALS NEW TEACHER SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The nation's largest alternative certification program inspires the next generation of teachers and awards a total of $120,000 to 20 new teachers

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's largest alternative certification provider, announced the recipients of its New Teacher Scholarship today. Teachers of Tomorrow awarded 20 New Teacher Scholarships to the next generation of teachers in each state Teachers of Tomorrow operates in, including Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The organization received over 7,000 applications from individuals who are inspired to become a teacher and make a difference in the classroom. The scholarship covers the entire program fee, which is up to $6,000 and based on state certification costs, eliminating the financial burden to change careers.

"We received an overwhelming response to the call for aspiring teachers to enter the classroom and we were motivated by the meaningful essays. We are excited to see our New Teacher Scholarship positively impact individuals with different backgrounds who are eager to ensure our youth receive a high-quality education," said Trent Beekman, CEO, Teachers of Tomorrow. "We are in the business to help individuals shine in the classroom. We will continue to offer opportunities like this scholarship to ensure cost is not a barrier to aspiring teachers across the country."

As part of the selection process, each winner completed an application that consisted of a 200-300-word essay on their purpose and passion for education, what inspired them to choose a career in teaching and why they think teaching is a career that is worth it. Scholarship recipients also enrolled in Teachers of Tomorrow and each winner has until January 31, 2024, to become hired as a full-time teacher of record to obtain the benefit of the scholarship.

Now is a great time to become a teacher with the nation's largest alternative certification program. With assistance from Teachers of Tomorrow, the 20 New Teacher Scholarship winners will have an impact on the next generation inside and outside of the classroom.

"I strive to show every child that they are significant, loved, and have a place in this world," said Hannah Riska, a recipient of the Teachers of Tomorrow 2022 New Teacher Scholarship. "Our children are our future. As a teacher, I will make a difference."

Below you will find information on the recipients of the Teachers of Tomorrow 2022 New Teacher Scholarship:

Hannah Riska ( Fayetteville, North Carolina )

Yolanda White Johnson ( Queen Creek, Arizona )

Brittany Silva ( Venice, Florida )

Greta Sloan – ( Mooresville, Indiana )

Michelle DeWald ( Bloomfield Hills, Michigan )

Stephanie Stanfield ( Bellevue, Michigan )

Michelle Collins ( Henderson, Nevada )

Nettie Lewis ( Conway, South Carolina )

Corrie Barkdull ( Columbia, South Carolina )

Ariel Turner ( Beaumont, Texas )

Angel Tejeda Zabala ( New York , Texas )

Shannon Chavez ( Katy, Texas )

Dominique Shaw ( Houston, Texas )

Ashley Rogers ( Mission, Texas )

Braden Baikauskas ( Kingwood, Texas )

Tyler Reggio ( Seattle , Texas )

Lizeth Parra ( Beaumont, Texas )

Dana Baethge ( Harper, Texas )

Kelli Marrott ( Sherman, Texas )

Yasmin Moreno ( Humble, Texas )

As states and school districts are providing increased pay in many areas, future teachers will receive support from Teachers of Tomorrow in addition to their future schools as they enter a career in teaching. Teachers of Tomorrow has produced more than 80,000 high-quality teachers, including 3 out of the 4 TASA Texas Teachers of the Year. Alternative certification programs like Teachers of Tomorrow help individuals from a variety of backgrounds and experiences so they can positively contribute to the classroom.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow has been the nation's most comprehensive provider of teacher services since 2005. Committed to helping educators excel in the classroom and beyond, Teachers of Tomorrow provides holistic support across the entire lifecycle of the teacher. To provide teachers with requisite skills to successfully enter – and stay – in the teaching profession, Teachers of Tomorrow provides accredited pre-certification training, research-based test preparation, and ongoing professional development. For more information, visit teachersoftomorrow.org/

