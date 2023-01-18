Quora Announces New North American Audience Insights on Automotive

Insights across U.S. and Canada reveal that people who use Quora shift into high gear for EVs and luxury vehicles

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora , the knowledge sharing platform, today announces new insights from a survey conducted by Global Web Index (GWI) on the profiles and preferences of people who use Quora researching the automotive industry. The overall data shows that people on Quora have a high intent to purchase and lead the charge on EVs and hybrid vehicles.

Several insights from the survey include:

87.5% of Quora users own at least one car

25.1% of Quora users purchased car/automotive insurance in the last 3-6 months

24% purchased a car/automobile in the last 3-6 months

10.9% have hybrid vehicles

5.5% have electric vehicles

"People come to Quora to research and ask for advice from other Quora users before purchasing a new vehicle," said Vinay Pandey, Chief Revenue Officer at Quora. "For brands in the automotive industry, Quora is a great channel to gain access to an audience with a high intent to purchase and buying power."

Furthermore, the survey not only shows a significant number of Quora users are more likely to be planning a vehicle purchase but those same users are affluent and can afford luxury brands. The survey shows Quora's community currently owns brands such as BMW, Audi, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac, Volvo, Porsche, and Jaguar.

Quora users are early adopters of technology and modern buying practices with 3.1% having purchased a car online and 1.5% having purchased a motorcycle online.The survey also highlights users at the forefront of micro-mobility with 8.5% purchasing an electric scooter in the last 3-6 months and 9.8% planning to purchase one.

The interests of people who use Quora provide a real-world understanding of consumer preferences and trends. Individual people and businesses alike can join Quora to learn more about innovative buying practices for vehicles, the pros and cons of certain vehicles and talk with like minded individuals to inform them and move further along in their buying journey.

To access the full report, please visit: https://business.quora.com/insights/auto-amer/

