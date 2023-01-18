OCA Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCA Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OCAX), announced today that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, the Company's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held on January 18, 2023. The Special Meeting has been adjourned until January 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

The Special Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in the Company's definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 30, 2022, relating to its proposed extension of the deadline to complete its initial business combination.

About OCA Acquisition Corp.

OCA Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry or geographic region, it intends to focus on a U.S. business in the technology-enabled business services (including healthcare and education) or financial services sectors. The majority member of OCA's sponsor is Olympus Capital Asia V, L.P., the fifth pan-Asia private equity fund advised by Olympus Capital Asia, one of the longest standing middle market private equity firms in Asia with a 20+ year history of investing in the region. OCA intends to acquire a business which will benefit from Olympus Capital's extensive industry network and experience helping companies expand in Asia.

