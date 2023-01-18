New Healthcare Company Julie Donates Nearly 200,000 Units of Emergency Contraception to Network of Partners

Julie for All to partner with over 20 organizations nationwide, providing access to the more than 19 million women living in contraceptive deserts across the United States

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New women's healthcare company, Julie Products, Inc. , today announced a donation of approximately 200,000 units of emergency contraception to a national network of partners . The donation is the single largest in the United States and part of Julie for All, Julie's inaugural donation program focused on increasing access to emergency contraception.

The shipments are being sent to Julie's more than 20 local, state, regional, and national organizations creating a partner network of community health clinics, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters, sexual assault prevention organizations, mobile clinics, and more with the goal of reducing and eventually eradicating barriers to access.

"Julie's mission is to provide an emergency contraception option that is easy to find, easy to take, easy to relate to, and easy to understand - and Julie for All is a direct reflection of that," said Amanda E/J Morrison, Julie co-founder and President. "We hope that Julie for All will create a world where access to sexual health is the standard, not the exception."

Over 19 million women in the U.S., who are in need of publicly funded contraception, live in contraceptive deserts. Contraceptive deserts are regions where there is a lack of reasonable access to the full range of contraceptive options. Of these 19 million, approximately 1.2 million live in a county without a single health center offering the full range of methods. This is according to research from Power to Decide .

The new healthcare company pledges to donate one unit of Julie emergency contraception for every Julie purchased. Donations will happen on a quarterly basis; this week's donations match sales from 2022. Based on available records, this week's donations make Julie the largest donor of emergency contraception in the country.

Donations will go to vulnerable and marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by health inequities, including people who are uninsured or underinsured; members of the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities; immigrants and non-English speaking people; and those living in states with strict laws governing reproductive health.

"Our ever growing list of incredible and inspirational partners will help us tackle these contraceptive deserts by getting emergency contraception into the hands of people who otherwise would not have access to safe, FDA-approved options," continued Morrison. "One of our partners is the first nonprofit pharmacy serving Appalachia. Another will provide Julie to immigrants who are often fearful of the hospital system. Yet another will distribute it throughout homeless and domestic violence shelters. Whatever the focus, these partners are doing critical work to serve the millions of women who lack basic access to sexual and reproductive health services simply because of where they live."

As of today, Julie's nationwide partners include:

All-Options

Black Women's Blueprint

Frontera Fund

Grace Healthcare Services Corp

Idaho Abortion Rights

Indiana Family Health Council

Just the Pill

Kentucky Health Justice Network

National Alliance to End Sexual Violence

National Institute for Reproductive Health

New Morning

Our Justice

Plan A Health

Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

Safe Harbor Crisis Center

SHERo Mississippi, Inc.

SIRUM

SisterReach

South Texans for Reproductive Justice

TBA Fund, Inc.

Triangle Abortion Access Coalition

UCLA Sexperts

Voice Amplified

Yellowhammer Fund

YWCA Kalamazoo

Additional partners who wish to remain anonymous

Julie emergency contraception is Levonorgestrel 1.5mg, an FDA-approved, progestin-only emergency contraceptive that helps prevent pregnancy by temporarily delaying or stopping ovulation. The pill is neither a form of birth control nor an abortion pill; rather, it helps the body stop a pregnancy before it starts and is most effective when taken within 72 hours after sexual intercourse.

The healthcare company launched in September with its namesake emergency contraception product. The company's mission is to increase education and understanding about emergency contraception, and rewrite the narrative around the experience of using it.

