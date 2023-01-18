IPwe Announces Largest Enterprise Blockchain Deployment in History

Innovation leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of IP launches initial minting of over 25 million existing patent assets as dynamic NFTS

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe Inc., along with Casper Labs, announced the largest enterprise blockchain deployment in history today in Davos, Switzerland, during the week of the World Economic Forum. This joint announcement represents the first true blockchain and NFT use-case for enterprise, improving IP management and creating value and liquidity for IP owners worldwide.

In collaboration with Casper Labs, IPwe has developed and launched a dynamic NFT blockchain solution—IPwe Digital Assets—that leverages the permissioned distributed ledger technologies of open source Hyperledger Fabric and the public Casper Blockchain to securely store verified public and private information about each patent. IPwe Digital Assets are powered with public data from world-leading patent datasets from Clarivate, providing IP owners with a simple, transparent digital representation of asset ownership.

"IPwe is proud to announce the minting of 25 million patent NFTs to foster the digital transformation of IP. IPwe Digital Assets are a revolutionary technology and the true manifestation of the promise of blockchain for enterprise," said Leann Pinto, IPwe President. "IPwe has developed a real use case for enterprise-level blockchain technology, finally creating a liquid financial asset class and enabling the realization of the full potential of IP. IPwe Digital Assets are novel and disruptive in both the IP and blockchain spaces, but we're confident that enterprise will quickly understand the necessity and power of IPwe's blockchain solutions."

The launch of IPwe Digital Assets, starting with our tokenization of the world's existing patents as dynamic NFTS, places IPwe at the forefront of the digital transformation of IP. Now, enterprise can confidently advance into the next-generation Web3 ecosystem to manage their IP, with tokenized assets holding verifiable ownership data and auditable, compliant aggregated evidence records. IPwe Digital Asset also power IPwe's comprehensive SaaS solution, Smart Intangible Asset Management (SIAM), a seamless tokenized asset management tool providing data-driven insights, analytics, and financial metrics, with increased transactional efficiency and portfolio ROI.

"With this launch, IPwe is taking a leadership position in advancing the state of the art for both IP and enterprise blockchain," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager Blockchain and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "The innovation and scale of this deployment demonstrates the power of hybrid networks to manage critical assets in a secure and extremely efficient but also transparent and accessible manner. It's rewarding to see technologies built by our community powering this solution and interoperating with the Casper Blockchain to achieve these results."

Ralf Kubli, Board Member of the Casper Association, noted, "Casper is the future proof blockchain network, enabling economic activity for next generation business models built on native digital assets. The deployment of IPwe on Casper will bring massive economic value to enterprises, governments, and startups".

