InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Locator System (FJK-234)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient system for keeping track of personal items such as keys, glasses, wallets, or even a pet," said an inventor, from Lake Worth, Fla., "so I invented the DON'T LOSE YOUR PHONE. My design can be easily activated when searching for missing items."

The invention provides an effective way to locate personal items such as a phone or key ring. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle and frustration associated with searching for items. As a result, it helps to prevent lost or misplaced items and it saves time and effort. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-234, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

