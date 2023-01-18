Global M&A Dealmakers Signal More Activity in 2023: Sentiment Report

SS&C survey of 300 global M&A professionals signals industry innovation in 2023
WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the publication of the SS&C Intralinks 2023 Global M&A Dealmakers Sentiment Report.
In association with Mergermarket, SS&C Intralinks surveyed 300 global M&A dealmakers from 225 corporations and 75 private equity firms to see where the market is heading and the challenges and opportunities.
"Despite continuing headwinds and a difficult dealmaking environment, market sentiment remains optimistic," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "M&A professionals are adapting and finding new ways to create value in their deals, manage ESG and DEI topics, and increase productivity with the digitization of due diligence."
- 62% of respondents expect overall levels of M&A activity to increase over the next year
- 72% expect ESG issues to receive more scrutiny in M&A processes over the next three years—a 10% increase from 2022
- 68% say deal automation will affect M&A processes in the next 12 months, compared to 42% last year
- 64% of private equity dealmakers expect to undertake four or more deals over the next 12 months, compared to 34% of corporate dealmakers
- More than half of respondents said the diversity balance of an organization is important in new targets
- Corporate buyers with a clear strategic agenda see more opportunities to accelerate transformation during periods of affordable valuations.
- During due diligence, dealmakers can avoid lengthy and vulnerable deal processes with robust tools, including VDRs.
- Acquirers must approach M&A through an ESG lens, but beware of "greenwashing" and scrutinize targets' claims on ESG in more detail.
- Funding is becoming increasingly challenging as capital costs rise and lenders become more risk-averse. Buyers should ensure they have funding and contingency plans if lenders withdraw due to changing circumstances.
Click here to read the full report.
SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
