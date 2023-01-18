DAWN FOODS ANNOUNCES THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH NONPROFIT FOR GOODNESS CAKES, BRINGING JOY TO KIDS ACROSS THE U.S.

Dawn becomes For Goodness Cakes' first corporate partner

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor Dawn Foods today announced a three-year partnership with the national nonprofit For Goodness Cakes. The organization started in 2016 and matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to celebrate children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity on special days.

"Celebrating people matters, and Dawn believes everyone deserves to have their birthday recognized," said Sarah Richmond, Director, Dawn Corporate Giving. "We were inspired by the mission of For Goodness Cakes, and immediately saw the shared values between our organizations. Celebrating and supporting people is part of the DNA of our company, and we look forward to the positive impact Dawn and For Goodness Cakes can have together."

As the first corporate sponsor of For Goodness Cakes, Dawn will help open four new For Goodness Cakes chapters in Jackson, Michigan, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisville, Kentucky, and Seattle, Washington. Additionally, Dawn will serve as a sponsor for five existing chapters in Houston, Los Angeles, Detroit, Northern New Jersey, and Minneapolis.

"With over 400,000 foster children across the country, there are too many youths who have never had a birthday celebration," said Jaime Lehman, Co-Founder & Executive Director of For Goodness Cakes. "Everyone has a birthday, and everyone deserves to be seen and recognized, which is why we are thankful for like-minded partners like Dawn Foods and the impact we can have together to make even more celebrations happen for those in need – one cake at a time."

For more information about the partnership, please visit www.dawnfoods.com/for-goodness-cakes.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Dawn Foods is a global leader in bakery manufacturing and ingredients distribution. As the partner of choice for inspiring bakery success every day, Dawn Foods is committed to delighting its customers around the world with the partnership, insights, innovations, bakery products and expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods has more than 4,000 Team Members globally and provides high-quality bakery products to more than 50,000 customers located in more than 100 countries. For more information about the company, its products, and its culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com.

About For Goodness Cakes

For Goodness Cakes is a female-founded 501(c)(3) nonprofit that matches volunteers to bake and hand-deliver birthday and graduation cakes to foster, unhoused, sex-trafficked, critically/terminally ill, and at-promise children and young adults on their special day. For Goodness Cakes currently has 25 chapters, more than 5,000 volunteer bakers, 550 partner agencies, and has delivered more than 15,000 cakes to youth overcoming adversity across the country. For more information about how you can help, visit www.forgoodnesscakes.org.

