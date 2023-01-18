THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF COSMETIC SURGERY PRESENTS ITS ANNUAL SCIENTIFIC MEETING, "FOCUS ON MASTERY"

The three-day scientific program takes place live and in-person on February 9-11, 2023 in San Diego with an optional Body Cosmetic Surgery Cadaver Workshop on February 8

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS), the world's largest multi-specialty home for physicians dedicated to cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine, will present its Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) on February 9-11, 2023, with an optional Body Cosmetic Surgery Cadaver Workshop offered on February 8.

Themed "Focus on Mastery," this hallmark AACS continuing medical education program will take place live and in-person at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego, CA. The pre-meeting Cadaver workshop will be conducted at the University of California San Diego Center for the Future of Surgery (UCSD CFS).

Offering 32 educational sessions, the 2023 AACS ASM features leading subject experts with diverse background specialties such as dermatology, otolaryngology, general surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The dynamic, well-rounded program includes keynote presentations and didactic sessions on the latest techniques and procedures in cosmetic surgery, such as: body contouring, face lift surgery, Brazilian butt lift, breast, rhinoplasty, liposuction surgery, skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, and male and female genitourinary.

Professor Peter A. Everts, PhD, FRSM, internationally recognized educator, scientist, and contributor in the area of chronic complex wound healing and regenerative medicine, will deliver the keynote presentation at the opening session on Thursday, February 9.

Jeffrey Alan Klein, MD, MPH, inventor of the tumescent technique for liposuction, will deliver the prestigious Webster Lecture on Friday, February 10. Dr. Klein's lifetime work of developing tumescent techniques for liposuction improved the safety of liposuction beyond measurable terms.

Author Hope Timberlake will serve as featured speaker during the Women in Cosmetic Surgery session that day, presenting, "Speak Up, Dammit! Best Practices for Communicating in a Compelling Manner."

Attendees can partake in several master sessions plus specialized offerings for Allied Health, New Surgeons, and the popular Residents Forum, along with various social and networking opportunities.

Featuring nine educational sessions, the special Allied Health 2-day program offers opportunities to enhance skills in social media, accreditation, and soft tissue filler injection techniques. Geared primarily toward cosmetic office surgery staff, physicians may be particularly interested in sessions on designing an office-based surgery center, malpractice issues and switching from opioid pain medicine to safer alternatives.

Alex W. Sobel, DO, FAACS, AACS Vice President and Program Chair, comments, "The AACS is all about educating for patient safety, and this year's program theme, 'Focus on Mastery' recognizes that mastery requires safety. We're proud to focus on the safe adoption of best practices and new techniques into the cosmetic surgeon's toolbox to ensure best outcomes for our patients."

J. Kevin Duplechain, MD, FAACS, FACS, AACS President adds, "We are delighted to bring together cosmetic surgery practitioners from around the world to share new findings, new research, new techniques, and new ideas, with such an exciting array of educational offerings from leading experts in the field of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine."

The full AACS ASM program can be viewed by visiting here.

The pre-meeting Cadaver Workshop will help participants better understand and implement the latest techniques in cosmetic surgery and will also cover the most anticipated complications. This special workshop includes a section on Safe Brazilian Butt Lift using ultrasound-assisted technique. For more information, visit here.

Register here for the AACS ASM.

About the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)

The American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) is committed to advancing the multi-specialty, global disciplines of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine for the benefit of patients and practitioners. Since its inception in 1985, the AACS has become the leading educational provider for cosmetic surgery practitioners from a diverse array of medical specialties, including dermatology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, otolaryngology, general surgery, ophthalmology, and plastic/reconstructive surgery. AACS is composed of over 1,600 members who pursue educational and training opportunities in cosmetic surgery to ensure consistently high quality patient care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS)