3Cloud, the Leading Microsoft Azure Services Partner, Acquires Manila-Based PGSI to Extend Global Delivery Capabilities

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Cloud, LLC. ("3Cloud") today announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire People Global Solutions Inc., ("PGSI"). PGSI, headquartered in Makati City, Philippines, operates a Global Delivery Center exclusively for 3Cloud offering Azure consulting services in Application Modernization and Data Platform. With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will expand its international reach and formalize a partnership that has provided quality global delivery to clients.

As a top Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Founded by Mike Rocco and Jim Dietrich who served over 15 years together at Microsoft, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients. (PRNewswire)

"With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will have over 700 full-time Azure experts helping clients migrate their Applications and Data Platforms to Azure," said Mike Rocco, 3Cloud Co-Founder and CEO. "In October 2021, 3Cloud formed a Global Delivery Center in Metro Manila (operated by PGSI) to serve our clients with hybrid teams of US and Philippine-based cloud consultants. Since that launch, we have delivered dozens of successful engagements with our global team, providing an enhanced client experience."

"The 3Cloud and PGSI partnership is seamless and desirable to clients," added Kit Claparols, PGSI CEO. "We are thrilled to formally join the 3Cloud family and more aggressively expand the Global Delivery Center's capabilities."

3Cloud expects to announce additional details regarding the acquisition of PGSI when a definitive agreement is executed, which is expected later this month.

About 3Cloud

As the leading Microsoft services partner focused 100% on the Azure platform, 3Cloud (www.3cloudsolutions.com) helps clients build, migrate, modernize and manage their applications, infrastructure, data and analytics in the cloud. Recently 3Cloud, was selected from over 3,900 Microsoft partners, awarded 4 Worldwide and 2 U.S. Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. Founded by Microsoft executives, 3Cloud combines a team of highly experienced cloud architects and technologists with a strong network of Microsoft sales and engineering relationships to deliver the ultimate Azure experience for clients.

About People Global Solutions

People Global Solutions provides outsourcing services to clients wanting to setup IT offshore operations in the Philippines (peopleglobalsolutions.godaddysites.com). People Global Solutions is headquartered in Makati City, in the heart of the premiere business and financial district. The firm offers cloud consulting services focused on Managed Services, Infrastructure & DevOps, Application Development, and Data & Analytics.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $9 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

