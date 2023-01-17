Sapia.ai's new research reinforces its ethical use of AI in chat-based candidate screening

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapia.ai, creator of the world's first AI Smart Interviewer, will be presenting four groundbreaking research reports at the Annual Conference of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) , to be held in April, 2023.

Conducted by the Sapia Labs team, the research studies explore several frontiers on the use of artificial intelligence for scoring text chat based structured interviews in the candidate selection process.

More specifically, the research highlights how advances in natural language processing (NLP) can be used in building an interview experience that mitigates bias, improves candidate experience while further improving the fairness and ethical use of AI with novel approaches in plagiarism and outlier answer detection.

The papers accepted to be presented are as follows:

Disability Hiring: Reducing Bias and Improving the Experience for Candidates with Disabilities

Identifying and Mitigating Ethnicity Bias in Structured Interview Responses

Plagiarism Detection and Prevalence in Online Text-Based Structured Interviews

Question-Aware Outlier Answer Detection for Fairer AI Scoring of Interviews

The first two papers demonstrate how both Sapia's asynchronous, untimed, text-based delivery mechanism, and its use of AI-derived feature scores, can help to reduce bias based on disability status and ethnicity.

The latter two papers explore two types of adversarial inputs, including innovative approaches for detecting and flagging plagiarized and atypical, non-question relevant responses. All of these papers have important implications for improving the ethical use of AI.

Sapia Chief Data Scientist Dr. Buddhi Jayatilleke said that the new research will further solidify Sapia as a leader in ethical AI for recruitment.

"While the world has been captivated by the power of ChatGPT, Sapia.ai has made significant advances in responsible and ethical use of language based AI in recruitment in the past several years. As foundational large language models like GPT3 become a commodity, Sapia.ai is well placed to extend those advances to chat based interviews with its unique conversational dataset and innovations in responsible AI," Buddhi said.

"The research we are presenting in this year's SIOP conference is a real testament to Sapia's commitment to world-class research and thought leadership in this space."

The reports will be presented during the 38th Annual SIOP Annual Conference in Boston, USA.

This is the second consecutive time that Sapia research is being presented at the Annual SIOP conference. In 2022, the Sapia Labs team presented Mitigating Gender Bias in Structured Interview Responses , research which showed that language data from structured interviews can be used to score candidates while mitigating gender biases.

Sapia's ongoing research and development initiatives will serve to advance its market-leading Smart Interviewer, a text-based chat interview platform that leverages Natural Language Processing (NLP) to analyse candidate responses and build skill and personality profiles for the purposes of accurate, efficient hiring.

About Sapia

Sapia's mission is to help companies unlock and engage talent at scale. With its blind, automated chat interview and comprehensive DEI analytics platform, Sapia's technology is the first solution of its kind to disrupt biases that affects traditional recruitment processes – resulting in fair outcomes for candidates and companies.

