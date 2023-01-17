Quala expands its network in the Gulf and Northeast with two acquisitions servicing two primary markets

TAMPA, Fla, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past month, Quala acquired National Tank Services' Geismar, LA location and Lancaster Tank Wash in Lancaster, PA. The addition of the facility in Geismar, LA increases the Quala footprint to three locations servicing this market with a conveniently located facility. The multi-bay wash rack services a wide range of chemical products prevalent in the market. With six full-service maintenance bays, Quala / PSC offers a full range of testing, inspections, maintenance and repairs for tankers, trailers, chassis along with parts distribution. Additionally, they can offer office space and significant parking capacity on a large, paved lot.

New facility additions solidify Quala's commitment to providing the best value while reducing risk for our customers

With the acquisition of Lancaster Tank and Truck Wash in Lancaster, PA, Quala expands its food grade and chemical cleaning capacity servicing the Northeast. This facility offers quick and efficient tank cleaning with the food grade certifications that customers require. Quala will continue to deliver high quality, environmentally minded cleaning services to our customers in this market.

Quala Geismar 35072 E Highway 30 Geismar, LA 70734 Quala Lancaster 798 Flory Mill Rd Lancaster, PA 17601

Erik Leto, Quala Chief Operating Officer, states, "The addition of these locations further solidifies our commitment to providing the best value while reducing risk for our customers. The ability to provide a one-stop Wash & Maintenance service center along with tank parts distribution in Geismar, LA will significantly improve quality and turnaround times for our customers in this highly concentrated market. Adding Lancaster Tank Wash to our network further demonstrates our commitment to the food grade market and expands our ability to service customers transporting food related products along the east coast."

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 125+ locations providing total tank solutions to the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website www.quala.us.com.

Contact Information:

Paul Hofley, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / phofley@quala.us.com

Maria Black, Marketing (813) 245-2799

