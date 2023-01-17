Panaya Launches an Advanced Partnership Program to Drive Growth and Enable Partner Success

Panaya's brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners

HACKENSACK, N.J. , Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced today a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Panaya) (PRNewswire)

Some of the benefits that partners in the program will enjoy include: eligibility to earn a greater rebate on product resell, availability of flexible and unique pricing models, customized partner enablement plans, as well as the opportunity to showcase their brand and customer successes via Panaya's website and other joint marketing activities.

"Panaya's Partnership Program's main advantage is the flexibility that it demonstrates around the enablement of technical and functional consultants as well as the tailored educational sessions for our sales and solutions architects (Pre-Sales teams). The modernized tools used to educate the various teams and the in-class training provided were extremely helpful. Furthermore, the program opens the door to new joint marketing activities which we are certain will promote the partnership of both Inetum and Panaya and expand our success together," explains David Bayon, Strategic SAP Business Development Director at Inetum Spain.

With its dynamic and flexible approach, Panaya allows partners to engage via multiple business models based on their unique business strategies and skills. This range of models allows the partnership to evolve as the partner's business develops. Partners can refer, resell, integrate, or combine these partnership models depending on business requirements.

Partnership is at the core of our corporate culture. Continuous investment in our partners is essential for both our growth and innovation. The new program will reward our partners' commitment and ensure they are enabled with the best support, tools, and resources to help expand joint business opportunities. We believe that collaboration and teamwork are the keys to success. Panaya is already working with over 30 well-known partners worldwide, such as Cognitus, Illumiti, and Inetum, to name a few. This approach combines Panaya's powerful solutions with our partners' expertise and best practices. We have already witnessed the fruits of mutual successes and are looking forward to expanding this program with more partners." said Shabi Levi, Head of Channels and Alliances at Panaya.

About Panaya:

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, more than 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP & CRM applications.

For more information, contact Panaya at marketing@panaya.com or visit www.panaya.com.

Or register for our upcoming webinar Thursday, February 9th, at 10:00 am EST and learn more about the program.

For media inquiries, contact Dana Averbouch at daverbouch@panaya.com.

For more information about Panaya's Partner Program, please visit https://www.panaya.com/partners/.

