OFC 2023 Unveils Technical Conference & Show Floor Business Programming; Focus on the Latest Research and Product Developments in Quantum Networking, AI and Network Analytics, Data Center Connectivity, 5G Innovations, Machine Learning and More

OFC 2023 Unveils Technical Conference & Show Floor Business Programming; Focus on the Latest Research and Product Developments in Quantum Networking, AI and Network Analytics, Data Center Connectivity, 5G Innovations, Machine Learning and More

Technical paper submissions increased, return to their pre-pandemic level



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition (OFC) five-day technical conference and three days of business programming on the show floor will uncover the latest research, developments and product debuts that span the global optical networking and communications market. OFC will reconvene in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components on 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA.

OFC 2023 (PRNewswire)

Through three special sessions, three symposia, 11 workshops and ten panel discussions on hot topics ranging from quantum networking, network analytics technologies like machine learning and AI, 5G innovations and more, OFC's global audience covers the groundbreaking news driving the advancement of optical networking and data center optics.

The show floor programming includes three theaters featuring presentations by experts from major global brands and key industry organizations. The Data Center Summit, Market Watch and Network Operator Summit round out the three days of sessions, presentations and moderated discussions.

"We're delighted to see the technical paper submissions on an upward trajectory, with numbers returning to pre-pandemic levels," said OFC chairs Chris Cole, Coherent, Corp., Ramon Casellas, Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya, and Ming-Jun Li, Corning Incorporated. "This increase is a great indicator of the importance of OFC to the technical community driving the research and development to move the industry forward. And in addition to attendee favorites including, the Rump Session, Demo Zone and Lab Automation Hackathon, we are excited to offer several new events, including Mentor Match, Journal Reviewing Workshop, and International Women's Day Breakfast, among others."

As the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals, OFC is pleased to highlight the following programming.

The OFC plenary, scheduled for Tuesday, 07 March 2003, 08:00-10:00 UTC, will feature Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone Ghana; Jayshree V. Ullal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arista; and Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corning Incorporated.

OFC's comprehensive technical programming—from research to marketplace, from components to systems and networks and from technical sessions to the exhibition—draws global attendees to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move the industry forward.

Three special sessions:

Three Symposia:

"Our special sessions, panels and symposia offer attendees access to cutting-edge technologies impacting and solving real-world challenges, for example, coherent optics and modules, low-power high-speed VCSELs, quantum dot lasers, visible light communication and PON beyond 100Gbits/s," OFC General Chairs continued. "There is no other global optical communications and networking event that provides the breadth of content combined with exposure, thought leadership and the opportunity for our exhibitors and attendees to connect with qualified buyers and establish relationships."

This year's OFC features 11 workshops and ten panel discussions:





The OFC workshops provide opportunities to discuss and debate the latest technologies, including smart pluggable coherent optics, fiber capacity, optical access, future quantum computing architectures, optics in space exploration, data center discussions on green options and killer applications, among other topics.

The OFC panel discussions feature executives, technical experts, academia, media and analysts as they tackle the latest in 5G connectivity, virtualization in optical networks, LiDAR systems and technologies with integrated photonics, photonic AI accelerators, data center technologies and more.

OFC's business-focused show floor programming will take place 07-09 March 2023 and provide participants with an understanding of current market trends, new technologies and insight into the future of the industry. Encompassing three theaters, these programs—Market Watch, the Network Operator Summit, and the Data Center Summit will address the state of the industry, the latest application topics, the inside perspective from service providers and network operators and emerging technologies for intra and/or inter data center connectivity.

"OFC's free programming on the exhibit floor, featuring presentations and discussions on market trends and topics critical to driving advancements in the optics industry, is highly anticipated," continued the OFC General Chairs."

Registration Information: Credentialed media and analysts who wish to cover OFC can find registration and other essential information in the OFC media room.

About OFC

The 2023 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) is the premier conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 45 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exhibition of global companies and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends that are shaping the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is co-sponsored by the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc) and the IEEE Photonics Society and co-sponsored and managed by Optica (formerly OSA). OFC in 2023 will be presented in a hybrid format with in-person and virtual components and will take place 05-09 March 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference on Twitter, learn more at OFC Community LinkedIn, and watch highlights on OFC YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Media@ofcconference.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)