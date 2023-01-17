InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Vehicle Alert Device (DNV-432)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I see many instances of drivers almost colliding with emergency vehicles," said an inventor from Colorado Springs, CO., "so I invented EVA. My design could increase driver awareness of approaching emergency vehicles."

This new device would give motorists advance notice so they can make room for emergency vehicles. It could help decrease the frequency of collisions with emergency vehicles. It could also decrease response times for paramedics and first responders. Through implementation of this device, motorists could have better safety and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-432, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

