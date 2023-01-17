Hapbee Launches Smart Sleep Integration With Oura Ring

Hapbee's Smart Sleep Pad Can Now Provide Personalized Sleep Enhancement Based On Oura's Biometric Sleep Data

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exciting advancement in personalized digital wellness that combines biometric sleep data gathered from Oura Ring and the novel features of Hapbee's Smart Sleep Pad. Oura, the creator of the renowned Oura Ring and a leader in the wearable sleep and wellness tracking category, has granted Hapbee use of its proprietary Application Programming Interface ("API") for the development of a first-of-its-kind sleep tracking plus sleep enhancement application (the "Application").

Hapbee's Application Leverages Users' Oura Ring Data

The Application is designed to provide personalized Hapbee sleep optimization routines tailored to user-specific sleep patterns and challenges measured by Oura Rings. As an example, for those with a poor or less than suitable sleep pattern, the Company's Application aims to help raise users' Sleep Score through the tailored, timely release of the most appropriate Hapbee Sleep and Relaxation Routines, delivered via the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad and Hapbee Mobile App.

Hapbee developed the Application as the first step toward its larger goal of establishing long-term collaborations with wearable sleep and wellness tracking industry leaders. Once Oura users/customers enroll in the program, they can elect to share their sleep data with Hapbee and utilize the Company's Application.

With over 1 million customers of its smart ring, Oura is recognized as a category leader in consumer wearables for sleep and wellness tracking. Hapbee intends to demonstrate to Oura Ring users and others the benefits of two complementary sleep-related technologies: Oura for sleep tracking and recommendations combined with Hapbee for sleep optimization.

Hapbee's Application Benefits for Oura Users:

Leverage their sleep data to auto-program the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad with Personalized Sleep Routines

Auto-prompts based on sleep cycles

View their Oura sleep data directly in the Hapbee mobile app

Track their sleep improvements

The Application recently launched in a closed Beta test and will expand to a larger Oura Ring user group in the coming weeks. Oura users can sign up to participate in the upcoming broader Beta release by registering at the following url: Hapbee.com/ourabeta

"The first critical step towards improvement, be it with your wellness or personal goals, is to measure where you currently stand objectively," stated Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "

"With the right baseline measurements, you can develop a meaningful protocol for improvement. Oura is a world leader in consumer sleep and wellness tracking, and Hapbee's ground-breaking technology is engineered to improve one's sleep. Hapbee will leverage Oura sleep data to recommend and enact personalized, digital sleep optimization routines. It is an ideal integration for our technology."

According to Hapbee's Chief Science Officer, Dr Brian Mogen, "This is an exciting leap forward by combining two complementary and innovative sleep technologies. It represents a massive pay-off and the logical next step for the growing number of consumers who have been actively tracking their sleep and are looking to put their sleep data to work. We are now delivering on the promise of bio-metric tracking."

Hapbee's Smart Sleep Pad

Hapbee is pleased to report that it has sold over 1500 units of the Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad since its launch in late September 2022. Shipments began in December and early response from customers has exceeded expectation. The Smart Sleep Pad retails for US$249 and includes a 30-day free trial of the Hapbee All Access Membership.

The Company has put much of its recent product development efforts into launching and manufacturing the Smart Sleep Pad, which is now available for purchase on Hapbee's website: https://hapbee.com/pages/hapbee-night-sleep

Previous Utilization of Oura Ring

In May of last year, Hapbee reported the results of its in-house study utilizing the Oura Ring and Hapbee Neckband. It was the Company's first sleep-related user study/survey and spanned roughly five months. The purpose was to highlight Hapbee's platform advantage within the sleep tech space. The study provided quantifiable data demonstrating Hapbee usage correlated with improved consumer wearable sleep tracker scores (utilizing Oura Ring) for quality of sleep, length of sleep, reduced restlessness, and the time it took to fall asleep. You can read more about Hapbee's Oura sleep data study by reading the Company's press release dated May 9, 2022.

Hapbee's new sleep Application, made possible by Oura granting the Company access to its API, is the next progression in Hapbee's key goal of broadly integrating its product within the sleep tech space.

Investor Relations Services

Hapbee has engaged Mr. Aaron Hoddinott to provide it with investor relations consulting services, such as managing corporate and investor communications, including producing corporate marketing materials and supporting the Company's future capital market initiatives. In consideration of his services, Mr. Hoddinott will receive compensation of $10,000 plus taxes per month with a minimum term length of five months. Additionally, Mr. Hoddinott will receive a signing bonus and 500,000 stock options of Hapbee in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange's policies, vesting over 36 months. Mr. Hoddinott has over ten years of experience building marketing programs for publicly traded companies designed to introduce them to broader investor audiences and assist with their overall capital market goals.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

