Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Feb. 6

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, will release its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Monday, Feb. 6, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

Conference Call: Timken's Q4 2022 Earnings Results

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 844-200-6205

or 646-904-5544

Access Code: 887962

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)







Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through

Feb. 20, 2023:

866-813-9403 or 929-458-6194

Replay Access Code: 935474



Live Webcast: http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $4.1 billion in sales in 2021 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 43 countries. Timken has been recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

neil.frohnapple@timken.com

