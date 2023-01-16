The Boundary acquires digital twin pioneer, Buildmedia

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering visualization studio The Boundary has acquired Buildmedia, the Auckland-based creative studio widely considered to be the world leader in city-scale digital twins, off-plan interactive real estate sales and marketing solutions in addition to memorable immersive eCommerce virtual reality experiences.

The Boundary's reputation as an expert collective of creative technologists, designers, filmmakers and storytellers has been built working on marketing campaigns for prestigious developments such as the Waldorf Astoria (New York), 175 Park Avenue (New York) and The Whiteleys (London) via the creation of hyper-photorealistic CGI visualizations, animated films and virtual reality experiences.

Founded 20 years ago, Buildmedia are global leaders of interactive real-time solutions across multiple sectors using Epic Games Unreal Engine technology. They have produced numerous groundbreaking experiential solutions in recent years, which includes their proprietary interactive display suite solution Realspace ( https://www.the-boundary.com/interactive ), paired with a particular expertise for high-fidelity virtual reality city and country-scale digital twins.

This strategic acquisition brings together best-in-class photorealistic creative CGI and virtual reality expertise from The Boundary ( https://www.the-boundary.com/ ) with the best-in-class technical capabilities and proprietary IP developed by Buildmedia ( https://buildmedia.com/ )

The Boundary is now uniquely positioned to exceed the expectations of high-end real estate developers, destination marketers, and eCommerce focused brands looking to exploit emerging web3/metaverse opportunities via experiential interactive content and applications.

Epic Games are long-standing admirers of the Buildmedia team, often citing their digital twin of Wellington City ( https://www.the-boundary.com/work/wellington-digital-twin ) as setting the benchmark of what's possible using their technology. They have also contracted Buildmedia as one of only two Unreal Authorized Service Partners in the AEC (Architectural, Engineering and Construction) space.

With financial backing from private equity firm Mobeus, and the injection of a raft of vastly experienced and impressive executive management team members from Buildmedia, the new look business will be investing in research and development across their virtual reality/web3/metaverse services and applications.

The Boundary CEO Tom Wood says "This acquisition marks the next phase for The Boundary following impressive growth across North America and the EMEA, as we now naturally expand across APAC. We are delighted to welcome the very talented Buildmedia team into the family".

With over 100 in-house CGI artists and creative technologists operating at the very top end of the visualization sector, The Boundary is now uniquely positioned to deliver photorealistic end-to-end client services across the emerging web3/metaverse in the Real Estate, Hospitality, eCommerce and digital twin sectors.

Crucially, the enlarged business also provides clients with the assurance of scale and financial stability which are prerequisites for large clients investing significant sums into multi-year metaverse and digital twin projects.

The transfer of employees and complementary knowledge and IP between New Zealand and The Boundary's London and New York studios will strengthen The Boundary's client proposition across both hemispheres while providing all their clients with the benefit of 24/7 working patterns.

About The Boundary

The Boundary is a world leading creative agency which uses computer generated imagery (CGI) to create photorealistic marketing content for developers, destination marketers, and eCommerce brands.

About Buildmedia

Buildmedia is a creative visualization studio widely considered to be the world leader in city-scale digital twins and off-plan virtual reality interactive real estate sales and marketing solutions using EPIC Games Unreal Engine technology.

