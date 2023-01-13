KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP ANNOUNCES A SECURITIES FRAUD CLASS ACTION FILED AGAINST ENOVIX CORPORATION

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") (NASDAQ: ENVX) f/k/a Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The action charges Enovix with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Enovix's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Enovix's investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: MARCH 7, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 22, 2021 THROUGH JANUARY 3, 2023

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.co

ENOVIX'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Enovix purports to design, develop, and manufacture silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries using proprietary 3D cell architecture, which Enovix claims allows its batteries to achieve higher energy density. On July 14, 2021, Enovix was officially acquired by Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company. Just months before the merger, Enovix received key equipment to establish its first manufacturing line at its "Fab-1" facility. Although Enovix had previously produced and delivered sample batteries using its pilot production line, the pilot line produced only 20 batteries per day. Building a full-scale production facility was therefore a key step to producing batteries at a commercial level.

In November 2021, Enovix announced that it had begun developing a second automated production line at its Fab-1 facility. The second line, Enovix told investors, would be a "workhorse" focusing on batteries for mobile electronics, such as laptops and smartphones, thereby supporting Enovix's "ramp" to achieve meaningful scale and revenue in the consumer electronics market starting in 2023.

On November 1, 2022, however, Enovix revealed that it realized just $8,000 in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Enovix also revealed that it would be "dialing back" its work on improving existing manufacturing lines to focus on its future manufacturing lines. Additionally, Enovix disclosed that it anticipated producing fewer than one million batteries in 2023. Following this news, Enovix's stock price declined approximately 44%.

Then, on January 3, 2023, Enovix's Executive Chairman revealed that Enovix's second production facility and future manufacturing lines would be delayed by several additional months because of equipment failures. Following this news, Enovix's stock price declined an additional 41%.

Enovix investors may, no later than March 7, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Enovix investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Enovix, captioned Twitchell v. Enovix Corporation, et al., (23-cv-00071), is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California before the Honorable Susan Yvonne Illston.

