Trailblazing Global Adventurer Bear Grylls and Ancestral Supplements Announce Launch of Bear Grylls Survival Pack

Trio of beef organ supplements selected by Bear Grylls – the global face of adventure — boosts health and performance to support a healthy lifestyle, even when people are under stress

HOUSTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for health-conscious consumers' 2023 New Year's resolution goals, Bear Grylls, the global face of adventure and Ancestral Supplements , the founder and leader of the beef organ supplement movement, today announced the launch of the Bear Grylls Survival Pack, which includes a potent blend of three nutrient-dense supplements designed to help people thrive in stressful and challenging situations. The Bear Grylls Survival Pack includes one bottle each of Grass-Fed Beef Liver, Beef Heart and Beef Lung supplements, with 180 capsules per bottle that creates a powerful combination that helps nourish people to survive and thrive. Recognized worldwide as the global face of adventure, Bear Grylls joined forces with Ancestral Supplements in October 2022 to bring focus to the importance of balanced nutrition to support active living. The Bear Grylls Survival Pack is available on Amazon and AncestralSupplements.com for one-time orders for $122 and also for auto-ship for $115.90.

The Bear Grylls Survival Pack includes one bottle each of Grass-Fed Beef Liver, Beef Heart and Beef Lung supplements (PRNewswire)

"I've spent a lot of time searching, trialing and testing for the best supplements out there to help my body withstand stress and perform at the highest level. When it comes to survival and adventure you need to give yourself the best advantage when you're in some extraordinarily demanding environments," said Bear Grylls. "The Bear Grylls Survival Pack contains the three ultimate supplements that have proven themselves to best help my body and mind function at their peak, whether trekking through jungles, scaling mountains or crossing deserts. Ancestral Supplements are here to support anyone facing life's challenges and stresses, whether in the wild or simply getting through a stressful day at work. It's about tackling life on your terms and on the front foot."

The supplements in the Bear Grylls Survival Pack can transform energy, performance and endurance along with proven support for a healthy heart, immune system, digestion and detoxification. The Bear Grylls Survival Pack was designed to best empower Bear on his global adventures, and contain beef liver, lungs and heart. The supplements contain thousands of grass-fed dense nutrients that help maintain balance and foster optimum health when people are under pressure. It's why Bear Grylls swears by this potent combo – it gives him that edge.

Ancestral Supplements makes high-quality, nutrient-dense superfoods in supplement form. The company also provides recipes and educational material about the benefits of organ meat. The supplements are sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed animals in New Zealand and Australia, which are hormone and pesticide-free and contain no fillers. A third party tests all supplements for purity.

"The Bear Grylls Survival Pack wasn't just developed for one world-class adventurer," said Divina Jandusay, CEO of Ancestral Supplements. "It was designed for anyone looking to tap into our ancestors' timeless nutritional wisdom, something often lost in our busy lives."

Access the Bear Grylls Survival Pack press kit here.

About Ancestral Supplements

Ancestral Supplements is a U.S.-based vitamin and supplement company that is focused on improving the nutrition and health of families around the world. As the founders of the beef organ supplement movement, the Ancestral Supplements team is focused on the nine Ancestral Tenets and restoring what the modern diet has left out. Our mission is to honor wisdom from a simpler time and to help restore health and well-being to everyone who has a need. For more information about high-quality nutritional supplements or to find out what is missing from the modern diet, follow us on Facebook , TikTok or Instagram , or visit AncestralSupplements.com to learn more.

About Bear Grylls OBE

Bear Grylls is arguably the most recognizable face of adventure on the planet. He is a former British Special Forces soldier, who went on to become one of the youngest ever climbers of Mt. Everest, despite breaking his back in a free-fall accident only months earlier.

From Everest he has gone on to host more extreme adventure TV shows across more global networks than anyone else in history. Bear's shows include the legendary Discovery channel show MAN Vs WILD and the hit show RUNNING WILD with Bear Grylls, now in its eighth season on National Geographic Channel. His Running Wild guests have included President Obama, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts, Prime Minister Modi of India and many other stars.

He also hosts the double Emmy Award winning INTERACTIVE Netflix series YOU VS WILD where it's the viewers who get to decide what adventure Bear goes on.

He is a family man, and a No. 1 bestselling author who has sold over 20 million books. He is the Honorary Colonel to the British Royal Marine Commandos, and the first ever Chief Ambassador to 60 million young Scouts worldwide.

