New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment

New Salesforce for Retail Innovations Help Personalize Every Shopping Moment

Casey's and Duluth Trading Co. are using Salesforce to connect to their customers in a whole new way

New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, today announced a series of new innovations to help retailers grow and optimize advertising sales, gain a single view of transactions across digital and physical stores, and unlock value from their customer data.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce) (PRNewswire)

New research shows 65% of consumers will remain loyal to companies if they offer more personalized experiences

New Salesforce data* shows that a disconnected experience is the top frustration customers have with retailers. What's more, 79% of consumers surveyed plan to reassess their retail spending over the next 12 months. However, 65% will remain loyal to companies that offer a more personalized experience.

Consumers today expect every moment to be connected, personalized, and seamless, and to succeed now, retailers must deliver on those expectations," said Jujhar Singh, EVP and GM of Salesforce Industries. "Salesforce for Retail brings together the power and flexibility of Salesforce's platform with an expansive ecosystem so retailers can leverage real-time data to acquire new customers, deliver personalized experiences, generate advertising revenue, increase margins, and drive efficiency."

Salesforce for Retail Media helps retailers grow and optimize advertising revenue

Retailers navigating recent data privacy changes are looking for new ways to leverage shoppers' first-party data. New Salesforce for Retail Media innovations help them activate that first-party data, giving them new audience insights, targeting abilities, and the resources to grow advertising revenues. With Salesforce for Retail Media, organizations can:

Harmonize first-party data to provide ad buyers with direct access to target audiences.

Use automation and workflows to streamline advertiser relationships, drive operational efficiencies, and accelerate sales cycles.

Optimize campaign performance with actionable insights and timely reporting.

Commerce Cloud innovations and partnerships create seamless shopping experiences

Retailers need to find new ways to grow revenue and margins while driving efficiency and cutting costs. New Commerce Cloud innovations create frictionless experiences to accelerate time to value, streamline operations, and keep shoppers coming back to retailers' digital stores. With Commerce Cloud, retailers can:

Achieve a single view of transactions across digital and physical stores with a new partnership between Mad Mobile, Stripe, and Salesforce. Merchants can now use Salesforce Payments as their payment service provider in physical stores in conjunction with Mad Mobile as the POS and Stripe Terminal for payment services and hardware. with a new partnership between Mad Mobile, Stripe, and Salesforce. Merchants can now useas their payment service provider in physical stores in conjunction withas the POS andfor payment services and hardware.

Accelerate time to value and increase conversion rates with Composable Storefront enhancements including a new API, implementation accelerators, and out-of-the-box analytics and dashboards that help personalize experiences based on shopper context. including a new API, implementation accelerators, and out-of-the-box analytics and dashboards that help personalize experiences based on shopper context.

Streamline operations, automate payments, expand fulfillment capabilities, and more with the help of hundreds of Commerce Cloud partners that will soon be available on AppExchange . , and more with the help of hundreds ofthat will soon be available on

Genie's unified data drives efficiency for brands and personalization for shoppers

Retailers confronting economic certainty and tighter budgets must make every dollar count. With new innovations powered by Salesforce Genie Customer Data Cloud , retailers can unlock value from their existing customer data, drive efficiency by reducing integration costs, break down data silos, and manage data quality. It will help them:

Enrich customer profiles with data stored in Azure Data Lake Storage and drive personalization across channels with the new CDP Azure Storage Connector. The Salesforce developed connector allows retailers to easily ingest data stored in Azure into Genie Customer Data Cloud . with the new CDP Azure Storage Connector. The Salesforce developed connector allows retailers to easily ingest data stored in Azure into

Ensure performance and reporting data is reliable and trustworthy through automated data management with the new Marketing Cloud Intelligence Data Control Center. with the newData Control Center.

Synchronize customer, sales order, product, and inventory data across systems to create a single shopper view, personalize marketing interactions, and view real-time inventory with the MuleSoft Accelerator for Retail . to create a single shopper view, personalize marketing interactions, and view real-time inventory with the

And, with Salesforce Loyalty Management , retailers can better retain their customers, improve member engagement, and drive greater program ROI. Now, companies can rapidly deploy new promotions and personalize loyalty rewards programs, review promotion-predicted revenue, and take corrective actions to achieve promotion goals, all while delivering exceptional service experiences and better agent productivity.

Dynamic connected experiences help Salesforce customers drive success now

Casey's Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce

"Before Salesforce, we had multiple fragmented marketing systems that did not talk to one another, and had no commonality," said Art Sebastian, Vice President of Digital Experience, Casey's. "When we selected Salesforce, we had the ability to easily organize and unify all of our customer data to communicate in a consistent way, leading to an increase in customer loyalty and less work for our marketers."

Duluth Trading Co. Creates Fast, Flexible, and Convenient Shopping Experiences with Salesforce

"In today's environment, it's important to keep a close ear and eye on what the customer is doing and be able to quickly pivot to meet their shifting needs," said Beth Heeney, Director of eCommerce, Duluth Trading Co. "Salesforce gives us the insights, flexibility, and efficiency needed to make that pivot while continuing to craft the exact experience our customers are looking for."

More information:

here . To learn more about Salesforce for Retail, go

here . Dive into the State of Commerce

here . Learn more about the Composable Storefront enhancements

here . Read how Salesforce Payments, Mad Mobile, and Stripe are helping retailers achieve a single view of transactions

here . Salesforce for Retail Media is generally available now. Learn more

here . Learn more about Salesforce Loyalty Management

The new Composable Storefront Enhancements are generally available now.

The Marketing Cloud Intelligence Data Control Center is generally available now.

The Mulesoft Accelerator for Retail is generally available now.

The Salesforce Payments, Stripe, and Mad Mobile integration will be generally available in February 2023 .

The AppExchange Expanded Commerce Portfolio will be generally available in February 2023 .

The Azure CDP Connector will generally be available in H2 2023.

*Real-Time Connected Customer Research: This research is from a double-blind study of over 5,000 consumers across the US, UK, Australia, Canada and Singapore. Data was collected between December 14 and December 19, 2022. All respondents are third-party panelists. Data is representative of census age and gender. Cultural bias impacts survey results. Survey results will be published on the Salesforce Newsroom on January 19, 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Salesforce